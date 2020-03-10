Alloys signs a distribution partnership with ViewSonic

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Alloys and ViewSonic have formed a strategic business partnership. This momentous business partnership will provide Alloys customers access to further business opportunities and growth in the audio visual business arena.

ViewSonic, founded and based in California, USA, has consistently grown into one of the global top players of Interactive display solution. In anticipating this growth and expansion of interactive display solutions, ViewSonic has phased in its own cloud integration software platform — myViewBoard. myViewBoard is a software solution ideal for interactive displays which has integrated with Google for Education solutions, Intel Unite™, and Microsoft Education ecosystem to offer educators a seamless digital teaching experience.

In preparation of the expansion, ViewSonic has appointed Alloys, specialist distributor in Australia. Alloys has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide; each office has a dedicated showroom, sales and logistic operations as well as warehousing. With over 37 years of experience, Alloys offers an ideal set up for the distribution and channel management of Interactive Flat Panels Solutions by providing in-house demonstration and training to assist all resellers and partners.

“From its inception, the myViewBoard ecosystem has operated on a technology-agnostic philosophy that puts the needs of users at the forefront, whether in terms of accessibility, usability, and effectiveness,” said Craig Scott, CTO of ViewSonic and president of ViewSonic EME/ANZ. “Whether at work or in the classroom, myViewBoard was conceived to work in tandem with world-class solutions; and make collaboration and sharing more dynamic and seamless across different platforms.”

“We love the way that ViewSonic is approaching the market. They have a clear vision for how they want the channel and product ecosystem to work and our Specialist Distribution model which is made for our customers is the perfect fit for the requirement. We intend to help the channel grow their capabilities, move with ViewSonic into new markets and drive overall channel profitability,” said Paul Harman, CEO of Alloys.

About Alloys

With over 37 years of experience in value-added Audio Visual, Print and Tech distribution, Alloys improves the capabilities and opportunities of SME technology resellers by providing them a range of tailored services — Distribution Made For You. Alloys offers distribution centres and product demonstration showrooms in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide. Their tailored services approach delivers partners profitable product solutions, new growth categories, fast and flexible deliveries to support businesses for improved cash flows and profits, the cornerstone for any business.

For more information, www.alloys.com.au or connect in Facebook and LinkedIn.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions with a presence in more than 100 cities around the world. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard® software ecosystem. With more than 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference“. To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.au.

