ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS OPENS TOKYO OFFICE AND ANNOUNCES SENIOR HIRE

TOKYO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with more than US$476 billion in assets under management*, today announces the creation of Allspring Global Investments (Japan) Limited as well as the opening of a new office in Tokyo and the appointment of Akira Hosoda as Japan Representative and Country Head.

Akira Hosoda will lead this new office, bringing with him decades of experience having worked in the investment industry since 1983. He joins from Nissay Asset Management where he served as an Executive Management Director responsible for product development and introducing overseas investment capabilities to Japan. Before that, he was President and Chief Executive Officer at Nippon Life America, which he originally joined as a Senior Vice President.

Allspring has decided to open up its first local office to further enhance the service and support offered to local partners and their clients in this important market. This new office will have the ongoing support of the US-based personnel led by Ludger Peters, Satomi Matsumoto and Chihiro Seko, thus using global resources to better meet the needs of a growing clientele.

Commenting on the appointment, Andy Sowerby Head of International Distribution said,

“Japan is a critically important market to Allspring where we have developed many strong business relationships over the years. The opening of our new office, along with the appointment of Akira Hosoda, further demonstrates our commitment to support and service our clients in the region. We are delighted to welcome Akira Hosoda to Allspring, as he brings with him a wealth of industry experience and expertise that will add great value to our clients and our business”.

About Allspring Global Investments

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than US$476 billion in assets under management*, offices around the world and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes.

*As of 30 June 2022, AUM includes US$93 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company.

