Almost 100 private schools in Cavite won’t reopen for coming school year

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 100 private schools in Cavite will not reopen for the upcoming school year amid the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, Governor Jonvic Remulla revealed on Monday.

“Sa ngayon ay halos 100 na private schools sa Cavite na ang magsasara para sa school year 2020. Dulot ito ng COVID crisis. Lalo pa madadagdagan ang mga mag-aaral na aasa sa DepEd system,” Remulla said in a Facebook post.

(As of now there are 100 private schools in Cavite that will close for School Year 2020. This is because of the COVID crisis. There will be more students who will depend on the DepEd system.)

In a text message to INQUIRER.net, Remulla said there is no word yet on whether these schools will close permanently or temporarily.

“No word yet on their final status. The notice is that for the school year 2020-2021, they will not reopen,” he said.

The Department of Education revealed on Wednesday that 250,539 learners have so far transferred from private schools to public schools for the upcoming school year.

Of this number, 148,852 are elementary students, 69,851 are junior high school students, 26,138 are senior high school students and the remaining 5,698 are learners with disabilities (non-graded).

DepEd also earlier urged private schools to refrain from increasing tuition and miscellaneous fees as the pandemic adversely affected the livelihood of several families.

Cavite governor: Will LGUs shoulder entire cost of modular learning program?

