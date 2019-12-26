Almost 4,000 passengers remain stranded in ports on Dec. 26
MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 4,000 passengers remain stranded in several ports in the country on Thursday, a day after Christmas, due to the onslaught of Typhoon Ursula, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.
As of 8 a.m., a total of 3,930 passengers were stranded in ports in Southern Tagalog and Western Visayas, PCG said.
Meanwhile, the operations of 347 rolling cargoes, three motorbancas, and 18 vessels remained suspended and 18 vessels were docked due to the prevailing weather condition.
Graphics below show the breakdown of stranded passengers in various ports in Southern Tagalog, Western Visayas as of today, Dec. 26, 2019:
“All PCG units ensure the strict implementation of the guidelines on the movement of vessels during heavy weather to ensure the safety of lives and properties at all costs,” the PCG said in a statement.
FEATURED STORIES
Ursula has slightly slowed down and its center was last located over the West Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said on Thursday.
It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within 48 hours.
Click here for more weather related news.”
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.