Almost 4k new COVID-19 infections push PH caseload to 283,460

In this file photo, health workers check residents at a free COVID-19 swab testing at a gymnasium in Navotas City, Philippines, on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP File Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines —Philippines recorded 3,962 additional infections of coronavirus disease, pushing the total caseload to 283,460.

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) said active cases of COVID-19 soared to 68,645.

Meanwhile, 1,128 more people were able to recover from illness, increasing the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 209,885.

Meanwhile, 100 more individuals died of the disease. This brings the nationwide COVID-19 death toll to 4,930.

The outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, causative agent of the respiratory disease, first emerged in Wuhan capital of Hubei, China in late December 2019.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough but it causes serious illness such as pneumonia for older adults and people with underlying health issues.

CFC


For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

