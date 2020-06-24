Almost 80 percent of Cavite COVID-19 cases linked to M. Manila — Remulla

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 80 percent of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cavite are those who go to Metro Manila for work or other engagements, according to Governor Jonvic Remulla.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Remulla said the number of COVID-19 cases in the province has already reached 502, with 36 deaths and 195 recoveries.

“Tama ang prediction ni Dr. Charles Yu sa progreso ng positive cases ng COVID sa Cavite. June 1 pa lamang ay sinabi niya na aakyat ang kaso ng COVID after 2 weeks ng GCQ sa NCR. Halos 80 percent ng kaso ng COVID ay galing sa mga may lakad o trabaho sa NCR,” Remulla said.

(Dr. Charles Yu’s prediction on the increase of COVID-19 cases in Cavite is true. As early as June 1, he predicted that the number of COVID-19 cases in the province will increase after two weeks of GCQ in NCR. Almost 80 percent of COVID-19 cases in the province are those who have work or other engagements in NCR.)

Metro Manila has been under GCQ since June 1.

Meanwhile, Remulla also said that over 1,000 medical frontliners in Cavite have gone through targeted testing for the disease. Of this number, only 12 have tested positive for the virus.

He said members of the police will undergo testing next week.

Some 90 percent of COVID-19 fatalities in Cavite are senior citizens, added the governor.

“Pasensya na po sa mga matatanda ngunit malakas pa, ang numero ay hindi nyo kakampi. Kailangan pa rin na shelter at home ang lahat (My apologies to the elderly who are still physically strong, but numbers are not on your side. You still need to be sheltered at home),” said Remulla.

