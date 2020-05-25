“Alodia Gosiengfiao wows netizens with 1.3 million all-in-one gaming chair”

Alodia Gosiengfiao’s all-in-one gaming chair will definitely make you say “sana all!”

Alodia Gosiengfiao, one of the top celebrity gamers in the country, had both her friends and fans wowing over her gaming all-in-one gaming chair called Predator Thronos.

Alodia, who also earns through gaming streaming aside from vlogging, revealed during an unboxing for the modern gaming chair back in 2019 that it costs around 1.3 million pesos.

Although she did not mention what happened to her advanced gaming appliance, it appears it had undergone some sort of service or upgrade.

She captioned: “It’s finally home. Thank you.”

In a separate Instagram post, she posted a video of her dad playing solitaire in her “throne.”

See her unboxing from 2019 below:

[embedded content]

Responding to her friends in the comments, Alodia said she would be using it to play the game Warzone.

Predator Thronos is one of the most in-demand immersive gaming chairs in the market right now.