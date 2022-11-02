Alphacelle Introduces Integrated Stem Cell Solutions Amidst Rising Degenerative Diseases Amongst Malaysians00.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 2 November 2022 – The total Malaysian elderly population is estimated at 2.4 million or 7.5% of the total Malaysian population. According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), ages 60 and above are increasing yearly and Malaysia is set to become a nation of the elderly by 2030, with citizens over 60 reaching 15.3% of the total population. This means 1 out of every 6 people will be over 60 years of age in 8 years’ time.

(From left) Dr. Lee, Dato’ Dr. Rajbans Singh, Lew Mun Yee (President & Founder of AlphaCelle), Chan Suet Fong & Dr. Billy at the pre-launch of AlphaCelle

This spells significant threats to Malaysia’s health care industry and society in general, and escalates common, degenerative and chronic diseases and immune deficiencies – leading to disability, immobility and dependency and premature deaths amongst Malaysians. In addition, Alzheimer’s disease will increase about 50 million people worldwide are Alzheimer’s patients.

The future treatment for degenerative diseases will not be drugs nor surgeries, but cell therapy . University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) which conducts research into regenerative medicine therapy (RMT) shared that stem cells therapies are a viable avenue to restore organ functions via regeneration and functional repair of damaged tissues.

There are two types of human stem cells – Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs), found in cord blood, bone marrow & peripheral blood and Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), found in Wharton’s Jelly of the umbilical cord, bone marrow, fat tissue and tooth pulp. It is the MSCs that are multipotent as they carry and release a wide range of growth factors for repair and rejuvenation of various organ parts.

Enters AlphaCelle – the world’s first integrated stem cell therapy combining stems cells, high electric potential and exosomes. AlphaCelle sources stem cells ethically from umbilical cords of young and healthy women post-delivery from hospitals, ensuring the highest quality and energy mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) available.

The stem cells are then processed with the most advanced biotechnology under stringent hygienic condition, governed by Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliant by the Malaysian Ministry of Health and the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

Most crucially, the live mesenchymal stem cells have a maximum of 8 hours’ time-window from the process of de-thawing from cryo-frozen form to the delivery of it intravenously that ensure maintaining the continuous living nature and quality of the MSCs. Also, AlphaCelle uses a high volume of passage 2 MSCs, which are of the highest quality.

Mr Lew Mun Yee, President & Founder of AlphaCelle shares that stem cells therapy increases in efficacy when combined with high-electric potential therapy as it purifies the blood and enhances its circulation in the body which then optimises the dissemination of stem cells. The high electric potential medical device promotes better sleep quality and enhances blood circulation hence allowing the MSCs to reach the required area of the body to regenerate and repair weak and damaged cells.

AlphaCelle‘s brand promise is “Life Anew”, suggesting with regenerative medicine, everyone’s lives can be restarted, youthful and away from pain. Its mission is to capitalize stem cell therapy for every Malaysian. In short, AlphaCelle aims to help delay aging, reduce diseases so Malaysians can live fulfilling live into their golden years with dignity.

AlphaCelle recently conducted rolled out public education workshops with their panel of medical practitioners to discuss the future of regenerative therapies.

Dr Lee Tjen Jhung, Cardiologist at the National Heart Institute (IJN) of Malaysia shared that 15% of the deaths in Malaysia is caused by heart disease – the number 1 killer in the nation and globally. “While heart diseases are usually treated with medication, angioplasty and by-pass surgery, cell-based regenerative therapy is gaining popularity in the cardiovascular field due to the ability of MSCs to promote new tube formation of ECs to provide new blood for ischemic tissue and promoting the formation of new blood vessels,” said Dr Lee.

Dato’ Dr Rajbans Singh, Consultant Physician and Geriatrician, President of the Malaysian Wellness Society, with years of aging research and clinical studies, said stem cells are crucial to treating aging. “At birth, the human body has approximately 80 million active stem cells working and by age 40, less than 25 million active stem cells are working. Aging leads to a massive loss of stem cells in the body where organs and tissues become unable to repair and regenerate hence the body gradually ages and deteriorates,” he said.

Dr Billy Lee, an expert in stem cell therapy, studies its efficacy as regenerative and anti-aging medicine. The MSCs collected at the centre are utilized to potentially treat OR to improve including orthopaedic injuries, brain trauma, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, joints degeneration and neurodegenerative diseases. “For comprehensive regenerative treatment, the benefits we reap from stem cell therapy would be exponentially increased with the addition of exosomes and high electric potential. Exosomes contain many growth factors and cytokines which act as ‘boosters’ to promote more MSC activity, hence prolonging and maximizing MSCs effects.” said Dr Lee.

