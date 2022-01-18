Alt Farm Announced the First-ever 3D Food Printing Technology in AsiaAlt-Farm.jpeg

HONG KONG

one of the startup incubators of the HKUST Entrepreneurship Center, today

announced the debut of the first-ever 3D food printing technology for high-quality

and creative food with the patented nozzle design in Asia that achieves a level

of product quality comparable to high-quality dessert, plant-based food, resulting in a far more efficient, sustainable, and

ethical way to create foods without compromising on quality.

From left to right: Christy Cheung, Prof.

Marshal Liu, Kenny Fung, Joanna Hui

Having the startup idea in 2019, three HKUST

alumni Kenny Fung, Christy Cheung and Joanna Hui have developed

3D food printing technology with its mission to expand the application of 3D food

printing for different kinds of food through chemical processing. They started

Alt Farm with their own 3D printer with bio-reacting nozzle and will continue

to work on biochemical engineering research and collaborate with the Hong Kong

University of Science and Technology (HKUST) to incorporate 3D food printing

technology for other traditional food with the support from Prof. Marshal Liu, Associate Professor of

Engineering Education of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

With its first patent granted on December 28, 2021,

Alt Farm specializes in carrying out specific enzymatic reaction in the nozzle

to generate the fibrous texture of foods. On top of the traditional 3D food

printing on altering temperature profile, the patent nozzle could facilitate

chain aggregation and gelation to mimic different kinds of food in constructing

different 3D structure. Their target is to mimic fibrous structure in food with

the help of economical scaled 3D printing technologies, and this would be

achieved with the help of the HKUST Bioengineering team.

Many countries see rising demand for plant-based

or vegan meat alternatives for health and sustainability concerns.

According to a Gallup study[1],

41 percent of Americans have tried plant-based meats and 60 percent of those

respondents say they were likely to continue eating them. Growing consumer

awareness about the harmful effects of traditional meat production has led Alt

Farm to explore sustainable ways to produce meat without causing harm to

animals and the environment. To keep up with the booming needs of consumers, Alt

Farm will extend the use of technology to other traditional food without

compromising the food’s original texture and taste.