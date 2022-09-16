Altair Announces Completion of Acquisition of RapidMiner

TROY, Mich., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), has completed the acquisition of RapidMiner, a leader in advanced data analytics and machine learning (ML) software.

RapidMiner’s well-established desktop platform and new-to-market cloud platform (multi-tenant and SaaS ready) strengthens Altair’s current end-to-end data analytics (DA) portfolio, which already offers customers the power to understand, transform, act on, and automate their data.

Altair is well positioned to execute on the newly acquired technology and continue to grow its existing business.

