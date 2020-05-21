Alterity Therapeutics presents data on ATH434 to the American Academy of Neurology

MELBOURNE, Austrilia and SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) (“Alterity” or “the Company”) has presented data on ATH434 (formerly PBT434) for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) virtual meeting.

Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP Clinical Development, Dr David Stamler had been invited to make an oral presentation at the Parkinson’s Disease Interventions and Clinical Trials session at the AAN Annual meeting in Toronto in April 2020 but the meeting was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was replaced with the opportunity to make a virtual presentation which is currently live on the 2020 AAN Science Highlights Virtual Platform available here.

The presentation was based on an abstract entitled A Phase 1 Study of PBT434, a Novel Small Molecule Inhibitor of a-Synuclein Aggregation, in Adult and Older Adult Volunteers published in the journal Neurology.

In addition, Dr Stamler was interviewed by Neurology Today. The article is available here.

The abstract, presentation and article share findings from Alterity’s completed Phase 1 trial of leading drug candidate ATH434, which evaluated the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in healthy adult and older adult volunteers.

Importantly, the abstract provides detailed data demonstrating that ATH434 not only crosses the blood brain barrier in humans, but that clinically tested doses achieved concentrations in the brain that were comparable to or exceeded those associated with efficacy in animal models of disease. Safety data were presented indicating that ATH434 was well tolerated and demonstrated a similar adverse event profile in adults and older (≥ 65 years) adults.

The data support Alterity’s plans to proceed with clinical testing of ATH434 for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy, a form of atypical Parkinsonism.

Dr David Stamler told Neurology Today: “Because we’re treating the underlying cause of disease by targeting alpha synuclein, I think we have potential to affect all aspects of disease — the motor symptoms, the blood pressure problems, gait and balance, and even bowel and bladder dysfunction.”

