Amaneos: Global player in the automotive supplier industry

New global automotive player with annualised sales of 1.2 billion euros

Association of three international automotive suppliers

Combines the strengths of these established automotive suppliers with a lean, experienced management team and agile, start-up mentality

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the newly founded holding company Amaneos from Frankfurt am Main brings together three international automotive suppliers under one roof: Light Mobility Solutions GmbH (LMS), MoldTecs GmbH and SFC Group. Each of the companies is a specialist manufacturer of plastic-based systems for the automotive industry and will continue to operate independently as part of Amaneos. With this move, Amaneos becomes a global player in the automotive industry with over 7,500 employees at more than 30 locations worldwide and annualised sales of 1.2 billion euros.

LMS, MoldTecs and SFC Group were each respectively acquired in 2021, 2022 and 2020 by Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, a Munich-based investment company and the shareholder of Amaneos. They have been developing as independent companies since they were spun off from their previous parent companies and became part of the Mutares Group.

SFC Group develops and produces high-quality fluid transfer systems, sealing solutions, as well as mixing and rubber components. As a producer of lightweight components, LMS offers a comprehensive product portfolio of exterior and interior systems. MoldTecs produces high-performance plastic parts using state-of-the-art injection moulding machines.

Amaneos brings together all three companies and the full range of their products and services, creating synergies and adding value in production, global footprint and supply networks for the benefit of customers. In the coming months, further growth is also expected: MoldTecs is planning to build two plants – one in North America and one in China. In the process, Amaneos is expected to grow its global presence while also creating jobs.

The goal of Amaneos, is to be a modern partner to automotive manufacturers (OEMs), combining the strengths of established automotive suppliers with the agility and dynamism of a start-up.

Mathieu Purrey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Amaneos, explains: “Born to move. That is the guiding principle that pushes us forward at Amaneos. As a global mobility partner, we want to work together to drive the continued progress of OEMs. By bringing these specialist automotive suppliers and their years of experience together under one roof, we can provide our customers with greater agility, flexibility and innovation – without compromising on quality.”

The collaboration between LMS, SFC Group and MoldTecs brings together Amaneos’s expertise and technologies, complementing each other perfectly. In this way, the three companies can support OEMs globally across their specialised business areas with flexible, customised and innovative solutions – enabling the mobility of tomorrow.

Purrey continues: “Our production and development locations around the world also enable us to be there for our customers globally and to serve them flexibly and quickly with high-quality products. To do this, we rely on continuous innovation as well as the upheaval of new and traditional technologies to keep pace with the evolving needs of OEMs – in all relevant markets.”

About Amaneos:

Amaneos is a global partner to automotive manufacturers based in Frankfurt am Main. We were founded in 2023 to power OEMs’ progress and create synergy between companies Light Mobility Solutions GmbH, SFC Group, and MoldTecs GmbH. The portfolio companies Light Mobility Solutions GmbH, MoldTecs GmbH and SFC Group remain legally independent. We’re poised to deliver to the global mobility industry at scale with flexibility, agility and innovation.

Press contact:

Edelman GmbH

Meike Baumann

Rundfunkplatz 2

80335 Munich

+49 (0) 69 509546362

press@amaneos.com