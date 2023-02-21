AMARI JOHOR BAHRU OFFERS LUCKY DRAW PRIZES WORTH UP TO RM50,000 IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE UPCOMING RAMADAN SEASON

Diners of the Gurindam Asia Buffet stand a chance to take home dining, spa and hotel stay vouchers

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amari Johor Bahru held a vibrant preview event earlier this month to announce its Ramadan month offer, dubbed the Gurindam Asia Buffet, served from 24th March to 20th April. Upping the ante of festivity, Johor Bahru city center’s sole 5-star hotel offers lucky draw prizes worth up to RM50,000 as well as an attractive Early Bird promotion. Lucky diners stand a chance to take home dining, spa and hotel stay vouchers for purchases of RM2000 onward in a single receipt.



Mr Andrew Tan, General Manager of Amari Johor Bahru posing for a photo with VIPs, corporate guests, local media and influencers during the Gurindam Asia Dinner Buffet Media Preview.

The hotel welcomes guests to enjoy a spread of over 300 items with an Authentic Thai Food section, living up to the origins of the brand. Further enhancing the dining experience, guests will be serenaded by live music by 10Papers, a local favorite 3-piece band. Buffet vouchers are available at RM178nett per adult. Senior Citizens enjoy a RM20 discount while the price for children 6 to12 years is RM88nett. Every five vouchers purchased before 15th March entitles one free voucher and a Buy-7-free-1 deal applies for purchases thereafter.

200 corporate guests along with 100 local media and influencer invitees sampled the full spread of the buffet’s mouth-watering delights at the Amaya Food Gallery, the hotel’s main restaurant. Special entertainment arranged just for the preview event included a fashion show by local designer Wajie Ibrahim and traditional performances by Drum Up JB and Tari Aliff.

Hotel General Manager, Andrew Tan quotes, “We are extremely delighted to receive positive feedback from the preview of this fantastic spread curated by our Executive Chef Hairi Rahman which was further enhanced by Thai Specialist Chef Jakranee Kalapen and the culinary team.”

Johorean TikToker with 690,000 followers, Khoo Chong Yong also known as MrBeast Malaysia, who attended the event commented, “I was delighted to taste authentic Thai cuisine, especially the Mango Sticky Rice and SomTam Salad.”

The Gurindam Asia Buffet’s star dishes include the Harissa Marinated Australian Whole Lamb, Kambing Gear Box Singapore, Authentic Soup Berempah, Johor Bamboo Biryani Rice, Gulai Kawah Terengganu, Ayam Percik Kelantan, Gulai Ikan Tongkol Pantai Timur and Sweet Banana Fritters with Mozzarella Cheese and Serawa Durian.