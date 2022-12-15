AMARI JOHOR BAHRU’S 5-SENSES CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN RAISES RM10,000 FOR CHARITY

Johor Bahru 5-Star Hotel Donates to the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — This December, Amari Johor Bahru launches its largest festive campaign yet since its opening in 2017 – offering Christmas activities, events and deals to both its Johorean guests & holiday-makers throughout the month. Through fun and charitable programs, guests experience the Christmas season at the 5-star hotel through the Five Senses – Sight, Sound, Smell, Taste and Touch.



Amari Johor Bahru GM, Andrew Tan Presenting Cheque to Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation CEO, Mohd Ikmal Izam Zaini

Sight, Smell and Taste of Christmas. The impressive, Instagram-worthy decorations at the hotel lobby include a towering 15-feet tall Christmas tree and a life-sized Gingerbread House with its roof made entirely out of actual gingerbread. Guests are welcomed to visit and take photographs.

With the smell of the fragrant aroma of gingerbread, inside the structure is an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience for guests to enjoy Amari’s signature 3-tier high-tea while shopping for festive goodies made from scratch by the hotel pastry team – cakes, pantones, chestnut log cakes, minced fruits pie and more.

Free popcorn & cotton candy are also made available to delight guests who are checking-in. The hotel’s restaurant, Amaya Food Gallery, feature mouth-watering festive buffets with special Thai food highlights throughout the month. Christmas Eve & Christmas Day dinner buffets serve Fresh oysters, red prawns, New Zealand mussels and many more.

The Sound and Touch of Christmas. The melodious voices of carollers from Sekolah Kebangsaan Infant Jesus Convent and Calvary City Church provided holiday entertainment at the 6th floor lobby every Saturday afternoon and also on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Visitors are welcome to walk-in and join in these festive programs.

The hotel also organised a Gingerbread Cookie Deco Workshop for over 100 children and their families on 10 December. Participation was through any amount of donation made to benefit the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation. A total of RM10,000 was raised.

General Manager, Andrew Tan says, ‘The team and I are really happy with the outcome of our Christmas and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative. We owe the success of the campaign to the support of Zenith Lifestyle Mall, UMLand, carollers, and also influencers. Our sincerest thanks to all donors.”

This campaign gained traction on social media with posts from Malaysian and Singaporean influencers and celebrity Janna Nick.

For more information please visit https://www.amari.com/johor-bahru