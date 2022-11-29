Amazin’ Graze and Orange Esports: An Esports Partnership Delivering Healthy Results on all Fronts

An exclusive partnership to fuel gamers’ appetite in more than one way; be it a passion for gaming or healthy snacks to keep them going.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia-based snack brand Amazin’ Graze’s partnership with Orange Esports, the leading esports organization based in Kuala Lumpur, got off to an excellent start in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League MY (MPL MY) Season 10.

Powered by healthy and affordable snack options provided by Amazin’ Graze, the Orange Esports team blazed a trail to a third-place finish with a long unbeaten streak. The success of Orange Esports in MPL MY also came with the added honors of gaining direct invites to the recently concluded MPL Invitational 2022 (MPLI).

In the MPLI, the team continued to perform well, knocking out Cambodian MPL champions BURN x FLASH in the playoffs, before being stopped by GEEK FAM, one of the eventual Grand Finalists, in the following round, finishing the invitationals in the 9th to 12th spot. A rematch is on the cards against BURN x FLASH for the final tour of the year, as Orange Esports also received a direct invite to the SMART Kingdom of Legends held in Cambodia by SMART Axiata Group.

“Healthy competition starts with a healthy diet, and it has been a privilege to have Amazin’Graze by our side through it all. We are looking towards one more big event at the end of the year.” shared Keith Elisha Lee, Manager of Orange Esports.

With the partnership, Orange Esports can continue to count on Amazin’ Graze to keep its athletes in tip-top shape, extending the benefit to visitors to many of Orange Esports Cafes as well. The success of the Orange Esports team also allows the healthy snack brand to reach a larger, global audience that is always in need of better and healthier options when it comes to fueling their passion for gaming.

Established in 2015 out of a home kitchen, the Amazin’ Graze brand came about due to the founders’ growing frustrations at the lack of healthy and affordable food options in the country. Now, the company is able to offer consumers a range of delicious and beneficial products across varying categories for their enjoyment, whether they are working, relaxing, or gaming competitively.

To learn more about fueling daily routines with healthy snacks, visit www.amazingraze.com.my.

About Amazin’ Graze

Amazin’ Graze is a Malaysian snack brand that creates natural, healthy and Asian-inspired snacks. Each snack is handcrafted to be delivered across Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brunei, UAE, Philippines, Australia, Mainland China, the US and the UK. All Amazin’ Graze products are suitable for vegetarians, all-natural, and free of refined sugar.

About Orange Esports

Orange Esports is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and was founded in July 2011. As Malaysia’s electronic sports powerhouse, the organization sponsors competitive gaming teams and players to represent their countries, promoting esports and further growing the ecosystem. The company aims to become the platform for young aspiring gamers to leapfrog onto the global stage as professionals.

For more information on Orange Esports, visit their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.