Amazon Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jumpstart Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14amazon_logo.jpg

Prime Day kicks off Tuesday, October 13 at 12am SGT and will run for 48 hours, promising two full days of shopping on thousands of deals in Singapore for Prime members

Looking for more ways to save? Prime members who purchase S$50 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card in a single transaction are entitled to a bonus S$10 Gift Card

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 October 2020 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) – The biggest 48-hour savings this year is almost here as Amazon prepares to kick off Prime Day at 12am SGT on October 13 in Singapore. Prime members will have exclusive access to thousands of deals on everything they need and love from top brands and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The two-day shopping event will offer Prime members incredible savings and deep discounts to shop for the must-have holiday gifts from categories like toys, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, baby products and more, from the comfort and safety of their homes at amazon.sg/primeday. Anyone can get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping and savings this Prime Day by joining Prime or start a free 30-day trial at amazon.sg/prime.

Shop Deals from Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Prime members can support SMBs this Prime Day by shopping deals featured on Amazon’s SMB storefront. From healthcare to skincare to baby care, Amazon and SMBs like Blyss, EASVEN, Epitex, Farm to Market, Happyganics, Porcelain, and more have teamed up to offer hundreds of deals across categories for Prime members this Prime Day. Prime members can discover and shop the SMB selection on Amazon at amazon.sg/primeday-smb.

Prime Day Deals Preview

When it comes to incredible deals on amazing products, Prime Day 2020 delivers in a big way with more deals than any Prime Day event before in Singapore. Additionally, members can shop deals which offer jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands and products such as Anker, Bioderma, Braun, Dyson, Gund, Instant Pot, JBL, KODAK, La Mer, Nespresso, Muji, Sonos, and more, this Prime Day. These offers will sell out quickly so be sure to come back and shop the entire 48 hours of Prime Day to cash in on the biggest savings.

A preview of Prime Day deals on October 13 and 14 that Prime members can expect include:

Baby

Save up to 45% on select Baby products, including:

Save up to 50% on Ergobaby Omni 360 Playtime Baby Carrier, Pink

Save up to 45% on Baby Einstein Rhythm of the Reef Prop Pillow

Save up to 45% on Quinny, Zapp Flex, Black on Black

Save up to 40% on Dr. Brown’s Microwave Steam Sterilizer

Save up to 25% on KeaBabies Baby Wrap Carrier

Save up to 20% on Happyganics Baby Laundry Detergent

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Save up to 40% on select Beauty, Health and Personal Care products, including:

Save up to 60% on Braun Series 3 300s Electric Shaver for Men/Rechargeable Electric Razor, Black

Save up to 50% on Holland and Barrett including Timed Release Vitamin C With Wild Rose Hips Caplets, 1500mg, 100ct

Save up to 50% on OPI Nail care Pro SPA

Save up to 50% on Bioderma Sensibio H2O, 500ml

Save up to 45% on Oral-B Smartseries4 4000 Rechargeable Toothbrush

Save up to 40% on Dr PLANT Skincare and Beauty products

Save up to 30% on La Mer Moisturizing Cream, 60ml

Save up to 30% on Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, 50ml

Save up to 25% on SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, 230ml

Books

Save 20% off select bestsellers

Electronics

Save up to 40% on select Electronics, including:

Save up to 40% on KODAK Mini Shot

Save up to 40% on UGREEN USB C Hub

Save up to 35% on JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker, Black

Save up to 30% on Bose QC 35 II, Triple Midnight B07G95TJ3P

Save up to 30% on Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker

Save up to 30% on Sonos Playbase Wireless Speaker

Gaming

Save up to 40% on select video game products and titles, including:

Save up to 40% on 8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller for Nintendo Switch

Save up to 40% on Moving Out, Nintendo Switch

Save up to 25% on ProCase Nintendo Switch Lite Case

Grocery

Save up to 40% on select Groceries, including:

Save up to 40% on Cocolife Coconut Water, 330ml x 12

Save up to 35% on Beringer Founder’S Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine, 750ml

Save up to 35% on Pokka Peach Oolong Tea 300 ml (Pack of 24)

Save up to 35% on Chivas Regal 12 Year Old Scotch Whisky Bottle, 700ml

Save up to 30% on SongHe Thai Fragrant Rice, 5kg,

Save up to 25% on CARLSBERG Danish Pilsner Beer Can, 320 ml (Pack of 24)

Save up to 25% on Blyss Monk Non-GMO Vegan Fruit Sweetener

Home & Kitchen

Save up to 50% on select Home & Kitchen products, including:

Save up to 50% on select 3M products

Save up to 45% on Air Wick Lavender and Almond Blossom Scented Essential Mist Diffuser Starter Kit

Save up to 40% on Finish All In One Max Super Charged PowerBall Dishwasher Tablets, 42ct

Save up to 40% on eufy by Anker products

Save up to 30% on Nespresso Coffee Machine

Save up to 30% on EASVEN Jelly Pillows

Save up to 30% on Tide Detergent Pods

Save up to 25% on Instant Pot Duo 7-in1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Tempered Glass Lid with 2 Stainless Steel Pots

Save up to 25% on select Muji products

Save up to 25% on EuropAce Mini Bar Freezer, 32L

Save up to 20% on Dyson Air Purifiers

Pets

Save up to 40% on select Pet supplies, including:

Save up to 40% on select Furbo products

Save up to 30% on Pro Plan including Pro Plan Salmon & Tuna Formula For Sensitive Skin & Stomach 2.5 Kg (All Size Adult Dog Food)

Save up to 25% on Houze Pet Bedding – GREY (Large)

Save up to 20% on Stella and Chewy’s Wild Weenies

Toys & Games

Save up to 40% on select Toys and Games, including:

Save up to 50% on across Nerf Range including N-Strike Elite Disruptor, Nerf Laser Ops and Dart Refills

Save up to 40% on LEGO DUPLO My First Number Train

Save up to 40% on Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Save up to 40% on Family Board Games including Monopoly and Jenga

Save up to 30% on Pressman Rummikub Large Numbers Edition – The Original Rummy Tile Game

Ways to Enjoy This Prime Day

48 hours of exclusive shopping for Prime members with the best deals on thousands of products on Amazon.sg and Prime Now.

for Prime members with the best deals on thousands of products on Amazon.sg and Prime Now. 10 new categories with millions of products added to Amazon.sg’s ever-expanding selections, covering categories like Jewelry, Musical Instruments, Furniture, DVD and more.

with millions of products added to Amazon.sg’s ever-expanding selections, covering categories like Jewelry, Musical Instruments, Furniture, DVD and more. Curated selection of deals from SMB retailers in categories such as home and home improvement, electronics, kitchen and dining, health and personal care, toys and games, groceries and more.

in categories such as home and home improvement, electronics, kitchen and dining, health and personal care, toys and games, groceries and more. Top deals from Amazon US including brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, Garmin, Razer, and more available from Amazon International Store.

including brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, Garmin, Razer, and more available from Amazon International Store. Finding Deals Has Never Been Easier: From spotlight deals to lightning deals, Prime members will enjoy thousands of great offers this Prime Day, with new deals launching every four to six hours.

From spotlight deals to lightning deals, Prime members will enjoy thousands of great offers this Prime Day, with new deals launching every four to six hours. Amazon.sg e-Gift Cards will be available during this Prime Day. Amazon.sg e-Gift Cards offer an easy, simple and convenient gifting experience, providing an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg. On October 13 and 14, Prime members who purchase at least S$50 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card in a single transaction can receive a bonus S$10 e-Gift Card, while stocks last. Please visit amazon.sg/egiftcardoffer for more information, terms and conditions apply.

will be available during this Prime Day. Amazon.sg e-Gift Cards offer an easy, simple and convenient gifting experience, providing an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg. On October 13 and 14, Prime members who purchase at least S$50 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card in a single transaction can receive a bonus S$10 e-Gift Card, while stocks last. Please visit amazon.sg/egiftcardoffer for more information, terms and conditions apply. Bank promotions to enjoy greater savings when shopping at Amazon.sg. All Prime members are entitled to a S$25 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card on a minimum spend of S$150 on Amazon.sg when using 1) a Mastercard card for purchases on 13 October and/or 2) a DBS/POSB credit card on 14 October. The S$25 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card will be added to your Amazon account for use on a future purchase, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

to enjoy greater savings when shopping at Amazon.sg. All Prime members are entitled to a S$25 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card on a minimum spend of S$150 on Amazon.sg when using 1) a Mastercard card for purchases on 13 October and/or 2) a DBS/POSB credit card on 14 October. The S$25 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card will be added to your Amazon account for use on a future purchase, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. Join the Prime Day Wish List Giveaway from now until Oct 14 and stand a chance to win a S$1,000 Amazon e-Gift Card. Please visit amazon.sg/primeday-wishlist for more information, terms and conditions apply.

from now until Oct 14 and stand a chance to win a S$1,000 Amazon e-Gift Card. Please visit amazon.sg/primeday-wishlist for more information, terms and conditions apply. What is your Shopper Persona? Singapore customers can find out what is their shopper persona and discover tips to maximize value when shopping with Amazon at amazon.sg/shopperpersona.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Prime Now on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store with free international delivery on eligible orders over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.