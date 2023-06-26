Amazon Singapore Celebrates Prime Day with Prime Day CarnivalAmazon Primeday Carnival Main KV.jpg

Happening at Capitol Singapore from 8 – 9 July, Amazon Singapore’s free public event will showcase a preview of the deals and exclusive new product launches from authentic brands ahead of Prime Day

Challenge yourself with skill-based games and win attractive prizes from various categories across books, toys, baby, beauty and more, as well as Amazon.sg vouchers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 June 2023 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) – From 8 to 9 July, Amazon Singapore will be bringing Prime Day celebrations to the heart of the city through an interactive carnival-style event. Happening at Capitol Singapore, the Prime Day Carnival will allow visitors to have a first-hand experience of the excitement and preview of deals that will be available on Prime Day through a series of interactive stations and games. This year’s Prime Day will run from 11 to 12 July. The carnival takes place in the lead up to Prime Day and is free for visitors to attend. Visitors simply need to flash their Amazon App to a staff member to gain access to the event. For those coming with their families, only one family member will be required to flash their app.

Date: 8 – 9 July 2023 Time: 12pm – 8:30pm Venue: Capitol Singapore (13 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178905)

“Prime Day is one of the biggest events of the year for Amazon Singapore that is dedicated to celebrating our Prime members. By holding this special carnival event ahead of Prime Day, we aim to bring the excitement of shopping with Amazon Singapore to life, while showcasing the amazing deals and authentic products that shoppers can look forward to,” said Leo Laforgia, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore, “This reaffirms our commitment to help our customers spend less and smile more, as we continue to position as a trusted partner in their online shopping journey.”

At the Prime Day Carnival, visitors will get a first look at Hasbro’s latest lineup of products that kids and adults can have fun with.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Double Punch — This motorized blaster with double barrels and double clips includes 50 Nerf Elite 2.0 foam darts, giving you more than enough darts to reload both clips twice.

— This motorized blaster with double barrels and double clips includes 50 Nerf Elite 2.0 foam darts, giving you more than enough darts to reload both clips twice. Transformers Legacy Evolution Rise of Tyranny 2-Pack — Experience the origin stories of legendary Cybertronians before the war in this 2-Pack of Transformers Voyager Class collectible action figures featuring exclusive packaging artwork.

— Experience the origin stories of legendary Cybertronians before the war in this 2-Pack of Transformers Voyager Class collectible action figures featuring exclusive packaging artwork. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef’s Restaurant Playset — Run your own restaurant and create, customize, and share amazing Play-Doh food creations with pretend customers.

— Run your own restaurant and create, customize, and share amazing Play-Doh food creations with pretend customers. Monopoly Chance — A high-stakes, card-flipping version of the Monopoly game which only takes about 20 minutes to play.

— A high-stakes, card-flipping version of the Monopoly game which only takes about 20 minutes to play. Twister Air —Take moves from the mat to the screen with the Twister Air game! App is available on July 15.

The carnival game booths will test the player’s skill sets in different areas such as memory, accuracy, and creativity. Participants can also stand a chance to win Amazon.sg vouchers and attractive prizes across various categories from Amazon.sg, such as books, toys, baby, beauty and more. When all game booths have been completed, participants will be entitled to redeem a free carousel ride* and a tray of snacks which includes Coca Cola’s newly launched Fuze Tea.

A preview list of the exciting games and stations that visitors can expect at the event include:



“Deals Teller” game booth:

Are you able to tell the deals by looking at it? Set-up like a fortune tellers booth, players are required to choose three cards with the correct Prime Day Deal prices from the set of cards presented.



Hasbro’s “Wild, Wild Deals” game booth:

Strike at least 3 targets using Hasbro’s blaster to win a prize from Hasbro.



“Knock’em with deals” game booth:

In this target game, players will be challenged to knock down a stack of tin cans with 3 balls to win a prize.



“Prime Video Memory wall” game booth:

Put your memory to the test in this classic childhood game. Players have 8 seconds to memorize 16 picture cards before they are flipped over. Match 2 sets of picture cards to win!



Twister Air play area:

Take moves from the mat to the screen with the Twister Air game! Player’s reach, clap, swipe, and pose to the beat as they scramble to match their wrist and ankle bands to the colored spots on their phone or tablet’s screen.



Hot Wheels play area:

Are you the fastest of them all? Enjoy a friendly race at this Hot Wheels racetrack.



LEGO play area:

Let your creativity run free and showcase your LEGO masterpieces at the LEGO play area.



Amazon Fresh & Fast corner:

Check out Amazon.sg’s wide selection of high-quality products across Amazon Fresh, Watsons and Little Farms. Amazon Prime members can enjoy free same-day delivery on selected delivery windows for Amazon Fresh & Fast on purchases made on Amazon Fresh, Watsons, and Little Farms.

More information about Prime Day can be found on Amazon.sg/primeday. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime to participate in Prime Day. Subscription costs S$2.99/month subsequently and can be cancelled anytime.

*Note: For kids only, height and weight restrictions apply.

Find Prime Day Around the World



Prime Day will kick off on 11 July in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the U.S. Prime members in India can shop Prime Day later this summer.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime



Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free same-day delivery on selected delivery windows for Amazon Fresh & Fast on purchases made on Amazon Fresh, Watsons, and Little Farms, as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime.

