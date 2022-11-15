Amazon Singapore to kick off the holiday season with thousands of deals and first-ever Amazon.sg House event during Black Friday image-1.png

Tis’ the season for early holiday shopping with thousands of deals starting Friday, November 25, including deep discounts of up to 75% on deals and promotions (T&Cs apply).

Amazon Singapore is hosting the first-ever Amazon.sg House at Suntec City Mall, from 24-28 November, an interactive and fun-filled event, showcasing deals and items on promotion during Black Friday.

As part of spreading the holiday cheer, Amazon is also donating a total of S$100,000 to four local non-profits, helping vulnerable children and youths in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 November 2022 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon Singapore announced today thousands of incredible Black Friday deals on Amazon.sg will be available starting on Friday, November 25 at amazon.sg/blackfriday . Customers will be able to shop epic deals on top brands and must-have items across Electronics, Books, Toys, Beauty, Kitchen and Wine, including brands like LEGO, Ninja, Sony, Sennheiser and Sukin. In addition, Amazon Singapore is offering exciting deals from local and small and medium-sized businesses, such as bedding company, Epitex, boutique home fragrance studio, Hush Candle, and consumer electronic brand, PRISM+, and more. Prime members can also enjoy fast shipping on eligible products to arrive in time for the upcoming holiday celebrations.

Celebrate Black Friday at the Amazon.sg House

For the first time ever in Singapore, Amazon Singapore will be bringing Black Friday celebrations to members of the public through an engaging event showcase at Suntec City Mall, Atrium (Convention Centre) from 24 to 28 November.

The Amazon.sg House will allow visitors to experience and celebrate the joy Amazon Singapore brings to the holiday shopping experience. From trying out the latest Nintendo Switch games at the gaming room, exploring beauty, health, and personal care at the beauty room, or grabbing a marker and letting your creativity run free at the at the coloring wall and LEGO station – there will be something for everyone to enjoy along with the preview of the wide range of deals and items available during Amazon.sg’s Black Friday sales.

In addition, Amazon Singapore is partnering with Huggs Coffee this Black Friday and will be providing free coffee at the Amazon.sg House. More details below.

Black Friday Top Deals Preview



Below is a sneak peek of the top deals available during Amazon Singapore’s Black Friday event, from November 25 through November 28, while supplies last. Specific product deals can be found below.

Amazon.sg Up to 75% off on eligible deals and promotions Buy 2 get 5% off, buy 3 get 10% off across items from Amazon US or Amazon Japan



Beauty, Health & Personal Care –

Enjoy up to 60% off selected items from beauty, health & personal care category



Buy 4 get 30% off selected items from beauty, health & personal care category



Buy 3 get extra 25% off selected items from beauty, health & personal care category



Up to 50% off selected items from Sukin



Up to 50% off selected items from Gilette



Up to 30% off selected items from FOREO



Up to 45% off selected items from Tide



Up to 40% off selected items from Oral B



Up to 30% off selected items from Renpho

Toys, Book and Baby – Enjoy up to 60% off selected items from toys category Save S$20 when you spend S$80 or more. Get S$25 off S$80 across Hasbro items Up to 43% off on selected items from MONOPOLY Games Enjoy up to 50% off selected items from books category Buy 2 get 35% off selected items from books category Enjoy up to 50% off selected items from books category Buy 2 get 35% off selected items from books category Up to 36% off selected items from Philips Avent Up to 20% off selected items from Baby Tula

PC, Gaming & Electronics – Enjoy up to 50% off selected items from PC, gaming & electronics category Up to 40% off on selected items from Bose Audio and Entertainment Up to 50% off on selected items from Sennheiser Up to 34% off on selected items from Jabra Up to 32% off on selected items from Sony Up to 30% off on selected items from JBL Speakers and Sound bars Up to 30% off on selected items from UGREEN Up to 30% off on selected items from Spigen Up to 30% off on selected items from Hyper

Household, Kitchen, Home Improvement & Smart Home – Buy 3 and get 20% off selected Home & Kitchen products Get S$15 off S$150 across Tefal items 15% off Philips Home & Kitchen Products S$50 off with min. spend of S$500 on selected brands – Dyson, Sharp and more Up to 72% off on selected items from ZOJIRUSHI Up to 52% off on selected items from THERMOS





Support local brands and small businesses at http://www.amazon.sg/smallbusinesses

In support of local brands and small businesses, Amazon Singapore will also be featuring special Black Friday promotions from brands such as Hush Candles, Epitex, PRISM+ and more. Enjoy discounts up to 40% on:

Hush Candle products including Hush Candle Holiday Collection and Trio Candle Festive Bundle

PRISM+ Q55-QE | 55″ 4K Android TV Quantum Edition

Epitex Luxurious Hotel Collection 100% Egyptian Cotton, 1200 Thread Count Bed set, With Pillow

Table Matters Assorted Bowls, Plates and Dinnerware Sets

Coco Republic Original Coconut Water, 24 x 330ml

New Moon Bird’s Nest with White Fungus Rock Sugar, 6 x 150g

Amazin’ Graze Nuts Variety Box, 30g (Pack of 8)

UPERFECT 156QLED 15.6″ QLED FHD 1080P Portable Monitor

Armaggeddon TRON III (T3) Gaming PC Case, Black

Toyogo Storage and Home Organisers

Redragon K585 DITI One-Handed RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

SoundPEATS TrueAir2 Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth V5.2 Earphones

Renpho Foot Massager

Breo Foot Massager with Heat and Deep Kneading Rolling Therapy Massage with Air Compression



More Ways to Save this Season



Holiday Gift Guides: Customers are looking for more ways to save this season than ever before. To help customers get through their gifting list, Amazon’s gift guides have something for everyone, no matter your budget at http://www.amazon.sg/christmas .

Partnership with PS Cafe and Huggs: Treat yourselves with sweet deals and treats from our partners:

$10 off $80 Amazon.sg voucher with every $100 spend in PS Café

First 400 Prime members get free blackout cake with a min. spend of $100 in-store, on the 25 Nov (Black Friday) only.

Amazon.sg voucher (in the form of a scratch card) will be given to customers when they make a purchase at participating Huggs outlets (19 outlets) valid from 10-28th Nov, while stocks last

Amazon Singapore is partnering with Huggs for Amazon.sg House, happening Suntec City Mall, Atrium (Convention Centre) from 24-28 November. First 300 customers can enjoy free coffee from Huggs

Amazon Vouchers: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular vouchers on amazon.sg/vouchers .

Amazon.sg eGift Cards offer a simple and convenient gifting experience. Consumers can shop for Gift Cards at amazon.sg/giftcard and check out the latest holiday designs at amazon.sg/xmasgiftcard From 25-28 Nov, get S$10 bonus with purchase of S$100 Amazon.sg eGift Card

Bank Promotions with Amazon.sg e-Gift Cards: Enjoy greater savings when shopping at Amazon.sg. From 25-28 November, get up to S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend on your DBS, Citi, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC or UOB cards. The Amazon.sg Gift Card will be added to your Amazon account for use on a future purchase, while stocks last. Please visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information, T&Cs and minimum spend apply.





*Terms and Conditions apply to all deals and promotions listed above.

Delivering Smiles to children during holidays in Singapore



In the spirit of giving during the holidays, Amazon is also ramping up support for underprivileged children in Singapore via local non-profit organizations (NPOs) that are part of the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative .

Arc Children’s Centre, Blessings in a Bag, SHINE Children and Youth Services, and Singapore Children’s Society will receive S$25,000 each in cash to help vulnerable children and youths in Singapore better learn, play, and develop in the long term. With Amazon’s donation, 25,000 children in Singapore, aged between three and 21 years in Singapore will get greater access to better and more enrichment activities, meals, and medical care, among help with other needs.

As people shop on Amazon.sg for holiday gifts or everyday essentials, they can directly support the causes closest to their hearts by browsing the wishlists of items requested by NPOs – a depository of items they need the most. As of today, 16 NPOs in Singapore are part of the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative.

Fast, Free & Convenient Delivery Options



Unlimited Free Local and International Deliver y : This holiday season, non-Prime customers can enjoy free local delivery and international delivery with S$40 minimum spend on eligible orders shipped by Amazon SG. Prime members can enjoy unlimited free local and international delivery on eligible orders with no minimum spend. Terms and conditions apply.

: This holiday season, non-Prime customers can enjoy free local delivery and international delivery with S$40 minimum spend on eligible orders shipped by Amazon SG. Prime members can enjoy unlimited free local and international delivery on eligible orders with no minimum spend. Terms and conditions apply. Ultrafast & Free Grocery Delivery: In addition to tens of thousands of groceries and local favourites, Prime members in Singapore can find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials, electronics, and more available on Amazon Fresh & Fast, all with free, two-hour scheduled delivery with a min. spend of S$60.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh & Fast on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime .

