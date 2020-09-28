Amazon’s Prime Day Returns to Singapore on October 13 & 14 with Everything You Need & Love amazon logo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

Prime Day will feature thousands of deals in Singapore across products from top brands including Acer, BOSE, Braun, Muji, Pampers, Philips, Skip Hop, Sonos, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) like Happyganics and Porcelain Skin, and holiday must-haves including toys, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, and much more

Amazon is launching e-Gift Cards and 10 new categories of products on Amazon.sg, expanding the selection available for customers to shop millions of items this Prime Day

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 September 2020 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon’s annual Prime Day is back in time for the holidays on October 13-14. The two-day shopping event delivers Prime members incredible savings and deep discounts on thousands of deals across every category and from local small and medium-sized businesses in Singapore. Prime Day kicks off in Singapore on Tuesday, October 13 and runs through Wednesday, October 14, offering Prime members the chance to shop deals and top products for the holiday season including toys, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, baby products and more, from the comfort and safety of their homes at amazon.sg/primeday. This will be the first installment in Singapore with Amazon.sg since its launch last year, allowing Singaporeans more ways to shop with Amazon. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.sg/prime to participate in Prime Day.

Amazon is launching e-Gift Cards this Prime Day. Amazon.sg’s e-Gift Cards offer an easy, simple and convenient gifting experience, and can be redeemed on an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg. On October 13 and 14, Prime members who purchase at least S$50 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card in a single transaction can receive a bonus S$10 e-Gift Card, while stocks last. Please visit amazon.sg/egiftcardoffer for more information, terms and conditions apply.

Amazon is also introducing 10 new categories of products on Amazon.sg this Prime Day, expanding the selection available for customers to shop. Customers can shop for millions of items in new categories such as: Musical Instruments, Gardening, Furniture, Jewelry, Watches, Luggage, Business Industrial and Scientific Supplies, Video DVD, Music, and Software.

“This year’s Prime Day is an amazing opportunity for Prime members to enjoy savings with thousands of deals, explore our new expanded selection and get their holiday shopping done early, all from the comfort of their homes,” said, Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. “In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re excited for Prime members in Singapore and worldwide to discover new ways to support local retailers and save big on everything they need and love.”

Support Small Businesses

2020 has been a challenging year for many SMBs and Amazon has been supporting thousands of local retailers to build sustainable and thriving businesses by selling on Amazon.sg. To make it easier than ever for customers to support small businesses, Amazon has launched new curated collections to connect customers with local small businesses through a “Shop Local” initiative. Customers in Singapore will be able to shop curated small business collections in both the lead-up to and on Prime Day. Visit amazon.sg/shoplocal to start shopping.

Discover Your Shopper Persona

When it comes to shopping, people may adopt different personas as a Lobang Hunter, Informed Buyer, Kiasu Shopaholic or a Practical Shopper. Amazon has collaborated with Mothership to launch a shopper personality quiz today that will help customers discover their shopper persona and get relevant shopping tips to make the most of Prime Day. Visit amazon.sg/shopperpersona to learn more.

What’s New this Prime Day

48 hours of exclusive shopping for Prime members with the best deals on thousands of products on Amazon.sg and Prime Now.

From spotlight deals to lightning deals, Prime members will enjoy thousands of great offers this Prime Day, with new deals launching every four to six hours. What is your Shopper Persona? Singaporeans can find out what is their shopper persona and discover better ways to enjoy shopping with Amazon at amazon.sg/shopperpersona.

Early Prime Day Deals Start Oct 1; Save Big this Prime Day

Starting October 1st, customers can shop early exclusive offers and deals on Amazon.sg leading up to Prime Day on October 13 and 14. Prime members will enjoy a series of exclusive deals on categories like Baby and Toys, Pets and Groceries, PC and Gaming, Home and Kitchen, Consumer Electronics and Health and Beauty. Follow @amazon.sg on Instagram to get the latest updates on the upcoming deals and more.

1 — 2 October — Save up to 40% on select Baby products, Toys and Games

Save up to 40% on select Baby products, Toys and Games 3 — 4 October — Save up to 35% on select Pet supplies, Groceries, Beers, Wines and Spirits

Save up to 35% on select Pet supplies, Groceries, Beers, Wines and Spirits 5 — 6 October — Save up to 40% on select PC and Gaming devices

Save up to 40% on select PC and Gaming devices 7 — 8 October — Save up to 30% on select Home and Kitchen products

Save up to 30% on select Home and Kitchen products 9 — 10 October — Save up to 35% on select Consumer Electronics

Save up to 35% on select Consumer Electronics 11 — 12 October — Save up to 40% on select Beauty, Health, Household and Personal Care appliances

Save up to 40% on select Beauty, Health, Household and Personal Care appliances From now until 12 October — – Save up to 44% across headphones, speakers and wearable technology

– Save up to 30% on Home and Kitchen

– Save up to 30% on for two or more on selected video game titles

– Save 20% on Bestsellers in Books

– Spend S$80 and get S$20 off on selected baby, beauty and personal care essentials

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available on Prime Now with free two-hour delivery on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible items on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store on Amazon.sg with free international delivery on eligible orders over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.