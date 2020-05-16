Ambo’ accelerates as it crosses West PH Sea, storm signals lowered — Pagasa

TROPICAL Storm “Ambo” (international name: Vongfong) slightly accelerated as it traversed over the West Philippine Sea on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, Pagasa said Ambo was last tracked at 110 kilometers north-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, moving north at 30 kilometers per hour (kph).

Ambo packed maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Signal No. 1 remains over Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of Cagayan, and the northern portion of Apayao.

Pagasa said Ambo would bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and the northern portion of Aurora.

Ambo may likely exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, May 18.

