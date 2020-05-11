‘Ambo’ almost stationary over PH Sea but to make landfall in Bicol in coming days — Pagasa

TROPICAL depression (TD) “Ambo” remained almost stationary over the Philippine Sea on Monday but was on track to make landfall in Bicol over the next few days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

“Asahan po ang pag-ipon ng lakas [ng bagyo] habang ito ay nasa karagatan… Ibig sabihin, lalakas pa ang bagyo bago maglandfall dito sa Bicol region, (Expect the typhoon to intensify while at sea before it makes landfall in the Bicol region),” Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

As of 5 p.m., Pagasa spotted Ambo at 340 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, moving northwest at 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

The state-run weather bureau said the trough of Ambo would bring scattered light to moderate with isolated heavy rains during thunderstorms over Mindanao in the next 24 hours.

Aurelio said moderate to rough seas would be experienced on the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental.

Ambo developed from a low pressure area to a tropical depression on Sunday while inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).