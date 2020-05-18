‘Ambo’ leaves 1 dead, 63 injured,  destroys P7.1M in crops

TYPHOON “Ambo” (international name: Vongfong) left one person dead, 63 injured, thousands more in evacuation centers and damaged P7.1-million in crops, disaster authorities said on Monday.

Reports from the regional branches of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said 60 of the injured were from Eastern Visayas while three were from Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon)

Seven of the 60 were admitted to hospitals while the remaining 53 were out-patients. Most of the injured individuals were recorded in Eastern Samar.

Two others who were reported missing at first in Oras, Eastern Samar were found alive by responding authorities. The regional civil defense also said in its report that around 21,000 persons were affected and staying inside evacuation centers. In Samar province, 1,648 families or 6,474 persons were counted inside evacuation centers. Majority of the recorded evacuees are in Northern Samar, with a sizeable number of 3,975 families or 14,442 persons. In Eastern Samar, meanwhile, authorities recorded only 166 families or 557 persons inside its evacuation areas. As for damaged houses, Samar province has three totally damaged infrastructure and houses. Eastern Samar, on the other hand, has three damaged infrastructure, including two municipal gymnasiums and one seawall. In Northern Samar, a total of 702 houses were damaged in the towns of Allen and Laoang.

Of the 702, 29 were totally damaged and 88 have been partially destroyed in Allen. In Laoang, 48 were totally damaged while 537 homes were partially damaged. Damage to agriculture in the region totalled P7.1 million worth of rice, corn, cassava, vegetables, banana, rootcrops, fruit trees and livestock.