‘Ambo’ maintains strength, almost stationary over PH Sea — Pagasa

TROPICAL depression (TD) “Ambo” maintained its strength as it remained almost stationary over the Philippine Sea on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

As of 11 a.m., Pagasa spotted Ambo at 385 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Sur, moving north northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (kph).

The state-run weather bureau said it has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph over the Philippine Sea.

Signal No. 1 may be raised over portions of Eastern Visayas on Tuesday in anticipation of potentially strong winds associated with Ambo, Pagasa said.

Weather specialist Chris Perez said disruption of maritime activities may be experienced in areas where a storm signal is in effect.

Perez said tropical depression Ambo may intensify into a storm within 24 hours.

Pagasa said the trough or extension of Ambo would bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains during thunderstorms over Mindanao in the next 24 hours.

It said flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

The weather specialist said the seaboards of Eastern Visayas and Caraga region will experience moderate to rough seas.