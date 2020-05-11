‘Ambo’ maintains strength as it moves northwest of PH — Pagasa

TROPICAL depression “Ambo” maintained its strength as it traversed the northwest part of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, Pagasa last spotted “Ambo” at 385 east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, moving at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour (kph).

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

The weather bureau said light to moderate winds coming from the southeast to northeast would prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province with slight to moderate seas.

No storm signal has been raised.