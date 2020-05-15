‘Ambo’ maintains strength, passes over Samar, parts of Bicol–Pagasa

TYPHOON “Ambo” (international name: Vongfong) maintained its strength as it passed over Samar Islands and portions of Bicol region on Thursday night, the state-run weather bureau said on Friday.

As of 8 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the typhoon made its sixth landfall in San Andres, Quezon at 7:45 a.m.

On Thursday, “Ambo” first hit land in San Policarpio, Eastern Samar. Its second landfall was in Dalupiri Island, Northern Samar and third in Capul Island, Northern Samar.

The typhoon also made landfall in Ticao Island and Burias Island, Masbate early Friday.

Pagasa last spotted the typhoon over the coastal waters of San Andres, Quezon, moving northwest direction at 15 kilometers per hour (kph).

“Ambo” was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 125 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 165 kph.

Pagasa said the eyewall region of “Ambo” would bring destructive winds and heavy to intense rains in Bondoc Peninsula in Southern Quezon and Burias Island.

Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Marinduque, Laguna, Rizal, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino would experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, the weathher agency said.

Signal No. 3 was raised in the western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Balatan), the extreme western portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena), Burias Island, Marinduque, the eastern portion of Quezon (Polillo, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Pagbilao, Sampaloc, eastern Tayabas, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco), and the eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Mabitac, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti).

Signal No. 2 was raised in southeastern portion of Pangasinan (Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Bayambang, Bautista, Basista, Malasiqui, Alcala, Sto. Tomas, Urdaneta, Villasis, Rosales, Asingan, Sta. Maria, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Tayug, San Manuel, San Nicolas, Natividad), Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Laguna, the rest of Quezon, the western portion of Masbate (Balud, Mandaon, Aroroy, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Milagros) including Ticao Island, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, the southern portion of Catanduanes (San Andres, Virac, Bato), and the eastern portion of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Calatrava, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan).

The weather bureau placed under Signal No. 1 Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Catanduanes, the rest of Masbate, the rest of Romblon, the extreme northeastern portion of Capiz (Pilar, Panay, Roxas, Ivisan), the northeastern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad), the western portion of Northern Samar (San Vicente, Capul, San Antonio, Allen, Victoria, San Isidro, Biri, Lavezares, Rosario, San Jose).