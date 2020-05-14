‘Ambo’ makes landfall in Eastern Samar

Typhoon “Ambo” (international name: Vongfong) made landfall in San Policarpo, Eastern Samar on Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 190 kph.

Pagasa said ‘Ambo’ will bring heavy to intense rain in Samar Provinces, Masbate, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes.

Albay, Camarines Sur, and the rest of Eastern Visayas will have moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.