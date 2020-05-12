‘Ambo’ now a tropical storm — Pagasa

“AMBO” (international name: Vongfong) gained strength and intensified into a tropical storm as of late Tuesday evening, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

As of 11 p.m., Pagasa last spotted the tropical storm at 455 kilometers east-northeast of Surigao City or 400 kms east of Guian, Eastern Samar, moving north at 20 kilometers per hour (kph).

Ambo packed maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph over the Philippine Sea.

Pagasa said the trough or extension of Ambo would bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains during thunderstorms over Mindanao and Eastern Visayas by Wednesday evening.

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza said Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate would experience moderate to heavy rains from Wednesday evening until Thursday night.

The state-run weather bureau said flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

Mendoza said Signal No. 1 may be raised over Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar in the next 6 to 12 hours in anticipation of “potentially strong winds” associated with Ambo.

The weather specialist said disruption of maritime activities may be experienced in areas where a storm signal is in effect.

He said moderate to rough seas would be experienced over the eastern seaboard of Bicol region and the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas in the next 24 hours.

Ambo may further intensify as it approches the Eastern Visayas and Bicol region.