Ambo weakens into a severe tropical storm

Typhoon “Ambo” has weakened into a severe tropical storm as it passed over Quezon province on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

According to its 2 p.m. bulletin, Pagasa last spotted the storm in the vicinity of Agdangan, Quezon, moving northwest direction at 20 kilometers per hour (kph).

“Ambo” packed maximum sustained winds of up to 110 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

Pagasa raised Public Storm Warning Signal No. 2 in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, La Union, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija,Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Metro Manila, Laguna, the eastern portion of Pangasinan, the western portion of Isabela, Cavite, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Camarines Norte, western portion of Camarines Sur, Marinduque, and Batangas.

Meanwhile, Public Storm Warning Signal No. 1 was raised in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Batanes, the rest of Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Oriental Mindoro, Burias Island, the rest of Camarines Sur, and the northern portion of Albay.

Pagasa advised residents in these areas to take appropriate measures, coordinate with local disaster offices, and monitor for updates.