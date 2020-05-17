TROPICAL depression “Ambo” (international name: Vongfong) weakened into a low presure area (LPA) on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Signal No. 1 was lifted in Batanes as the LPA was last spotted at 125 kilometers northwest of Basco, Batanes at 4 p.m.

It will still bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Pagasa said.

Pagasa advised fisherfolk and small seacraft against venturing out into the seas of Batanes and Babuyan Islands as moderate to rough seas were expected.