Ambo weakens into tropical depression as it heads to Cagayan

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ambo (international name: Vongfong) weakened into tropical depression as it moves north-northeastward towards Luzon Strait west of Calayan, Cagayan on Saturday evening, the state weather bureau said.

Based on the 8 p.m. severe weather bulletin, Tropical Depression Ambo was last spotted 120 kilometers north of Laoag City in Ilocos Norte or 90 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan at 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tropical depression, which is moving north northeastward at 30 kilometers per hour (kph), is packing maximum winds of up to 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

FEATURED STORIES

SEVERE WEATHER BULLETIN #32FOR: TROPICAL DEPRESSION “#AmboPH” (VONGFONG)TROPICAL CYCLONE: WARNINGISSUED AT 8:00 PM,… Posted by Dost_pagasa on Saturday, May 16, 2020

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), meanwhile, said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains over Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros) and the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna).

The weather disturbance will bring light to moderate rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and the northern portion of Aurora and moderate to heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ