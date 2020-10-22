Ambow AI Education Product Achieves Outstanding Performance – Now Available on the Cloud in B2C Version

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced that students at the Hebi Foreign Language High School, one of Company’s partner schools using Ambow’s AI-empowered Bopo English program, have achieved outstanding English test scores. The school now ranks No. 1 in English language test results among public schools in Hebi, Henan province. Since integrating the AI-empowered Bopo English program into its curriculum, the school’s students have consistently preformed ahead of those from other schools in English evaluations.

Bopo English is based on Ambow’s U.S. patented technology, “Computer-Aided Learning System and Methods with Adaptive Optimization.” Since inception, Bopo English has been used by schools and marketed in a B2B model. Bopo English is currently used by over 500 primary and middle schools in China. Data from its over one million student users is continually utilized to update and refine AI capabilities and product quality.

Bopo English is now available for individual users on Ambow’s online-to-offline education SaaS platform, Huanyujun Education Hub. Through such B2C model, the Company is pleased to make its powerful AI-empowered learning resource directly available to more English learners across the country.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, said, “We are delighted at the learning outcomes that Bopo English can provide students and are pleased to be able to enhance its functionality for wider use in the B2C market with individual student users. Drawing on over ten years of technology development experience and data accumulation, we are committed to providing students with high-quality education resources that incorporate cutting-edge AI algorithm advances and big data analysis.”

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company’s expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Tel: +86 10-6206-8000

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677

Email: ambow@tpg-ir.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambow-ai-education-product-achieves-outstanding-performance–now-available-on-the-cloud-in-b2c-version-301157917.html