Ambow Education Announces Second Half and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced its financial and operating results for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s independent registered accounting firm, as well as its audited financial and operating results for the full fiscal year, ended December 31, 2021.

“We remained focused on strengthening our core competencies during the second half of 2021: creating and providing high-quality, technology-driven educational and career enhancement products and services,” noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Amid the fast-evolving environment, we skillfully adapted our business to new PRC regulatory requirements and achieved total revenues of RMB 496.9 million (US$ 78.0 million) in the full year 2021.”

“I firmly believe that our long-standing ability to innovate and advance technology will continue to drive our sustainable growth. Our valuable patent portfolio encompassing a wide spectrum of educational technologies is unparalleled in the industry. Notably, our cutting-edge multimedia blackboard technology received a new U.S. patent in September 2021, underscoring our industry-leading technology capabilities. As both a pioneer and veteran in the career educational services sector, we also remain dedicated to the development of Industry-University collaborative and coordinated education. In October 2021, the Ministry of Education (“MoE”) again added Ambow to its list of approved enterprises for the Industry-University Cooperation and Collaborative Education Project. Furthermore, in December 2021, MoE selected Ambow to its first group of companies for participation in its Education Program for Connecting Talent Supply and Demand to Promote Employment, affirming the exceptional quality of our collaborative projects,” Dr. Huang added.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen our commitment to addressing the career education sector’s critical demands and harnessing our core capabilities to meet those needs with innovative services and products. Building on our 20-year proven track record, resilient business model and strategic efforts, we believe we are well positioned to deliver sustainable, long-term growth to our shareholders,” concluded Dr. Huang.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB 76.2 million ( US$ 11.8 million ), compared with RMB 112.7 million ( US$ 16.6 million ) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules for the Law for Promoting Private Education (the “2021 Implementing Rules”) on the Company’s compulsory education business (“K-9 business”) from September 1, 2021 , as well as a high base effect resulting from the one-month extension of the spring semester at the Company’s K-12 schools in the third quarter of 2020 and fewer services provided at the Company’s tutoring centers and training offices during the third quarter of 2021.

in the third quarter of 2021 were ( ), compared with ( ) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules for the Law for Promoting Private Education (the “2021 Implementing Rules”) on the Company’s compulsory education business (“K-9 business”) from , as well as a high base effect resulting from the one-month extension of the spring semester at the Company’s K-12 schools in the third quarter of 2020 and fewer services provided at the Company’s tutoring centers and training offices during the third quarter of 2021. Gross profit in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB 2.8 million ( US$ 0.4 million ), compared with RMB 6.5 million ( US$ 1.0 million ) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 3.7%, compared with 5.8% in the third quarter of 2020. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules on the Company’s K-12 schools business.

in the third quarter of 2021 was ( ), compared with ( ) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 3.7%, compared with 5.8% in the third quarter of 2020. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules on the Company’s K-12 schools business. Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 29.9% to RMB 66.7 million ( US$ 10.4 million ) from RMB 95.1 million ( US$ 14.0 million ) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced impairment loss on long-lived assets and stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency.

in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 29.9% to ( ) from ( ) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced impairment loss on long-lived assets and stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency. Operating loss in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB 63.9 million ( US$ 9.9 million ), compared with RMB 88.6 million ( US$ 13.1 million ) in the same period of 2020.

in the third quarter of 2021 was ( ), compared with ( ) in the same period of 2020. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 31.9 million ( US$ 4.9 million ), or RMB 0.68 (US$ 0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of RMB 84.5 million ( US$ 12.5 million ), or RMB 1.94 (US$ 0.29) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020. The income was mainly attributable to the gain on disposal of the Company’s subsidiaries of RMB 10.8 million ( US$ 1.7 million ), the gain on the forgiven PPP loan of RMB 9.3 million ( US$ 1.4 million ), as well as a reversal of income tax payable of RMB 62.8 million ( US$ 9.7 million ) due to the expiration of its five-year claw-back period during the third quarter of 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB 118.9 million ( US$ 18.7 million ), compared with RMB 173.5 million ( US$ 26.6 million ) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the 2021 Implementing Rules to the Company’s K-12 schools business from September 2021 being brought into effect, as well as the regulatory changes to our tutoring business in the second half of 2021.

in the fourth quarter of 2021 were ( ), compared with ( ) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the 2021 Implementing Rules to the Company’s K-12 schools business from being brought into effect, as well as the regulatory changes to our tutoring business in the second half of 2021. Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB 33.9 million ( US$ 5.3 million ), compared with RMB 66.1 million ( US$ 10.1 million ) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 28.5%, compared with 38.1% in the third quarter of 2020. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to the decrease in net revenues.

in the fourth quarter of 2021 was ( ), compared with ( ) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 28.5%, compared with 38.1% in the third quarter of 2020. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to the decrease in net revenues. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 8.9% to RMB 68.4 million ( US$ 10.7 million ) from RMB 62.8 million ( US$ 9.6 million ) in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to additional research and development expenditures.

in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 8.9% to ( ) from ( ) in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to additional research and development expenditures. Operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB 34.4 million ( US$ 5.4 million ), compared with an operating income of RMB 3.3 million ( US$ 0.5 million ) in the same period of 2020.

in the fourth quarter of 2021 was ( ), compared with an operating income of ( ) in the same period of 2020. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 37.0 million ( US$ 5.8 million ), or RMB 0.79 (US$ 0.12) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of RMB 11.0 million ( US$ 1.7 million ), or RMB 0.23 (US$ 0.04) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020. The net loss was mainly caused by the decrease in the gross profit stemming from the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules on the Company’s K-12 schools business.

was ( ), or per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of ( ), or per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020. The net loss was mainly caused by the decrease in the gross profit stemming from the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules on the Company’s K-12 schools business. As of December 31, 2021 , Ambow maintained strong cash resources of RMB 177.0 million ( US$ 27.8 million ), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of RMB 157.4 million ( US$ 24.7 million ), short-term investments of RMB 17.8 million ( US$ 2.8 million ) and restricted cash of RMB 1.8 million ( US$ 0.3 million ).

Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues in fiscal year 2021 decreased by 6.6% to RMB 496.9 million ( US$ 78.0 million ) from RMB 532.0 million ( US$ 81.5 million ) in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the 2021 Implementing Rules to the Company’s K-12 schools business coming into effect, as well as the regulatory changes to our tutoring business in the second half of 2021.

in fiscal year 2021 decreased by 6.6% to ( ) from ( ) in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the 2021 Implementing Rules to the Company’s K-12 schools business coming into effect, as well as the regulatory changes to our tutoring business in the second half of 2021. Gross profit in fiscal year 2021 increased by 8.9% to RMB 157.3 million ( US$ 24.7 million ) from RMB 144.5 million ( US$ 22.1 million ) in 2020. Gross profit margin was 31.7%, compared with 27.2% in 2020. The increases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to stringent cost controls during 2021.

in fiscal year 2021 increased by 8.9% to ( ) from ( ) in 2020. Gross profit margin was 31.7%, compared with 27.2% in 2020. The increases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to stringent cost controls during 2021. Operating expenses in fiscal year 2021 decreased by 6.9% to RMB 250.5 million ( US$ 39.3 million ) from RMB 269.0 million ( US$ 41.2 million ) in 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced impairment loss on long-lived assets during 2021.

in fiscal year 2021 decreased by 6.9% to ( ) from ( ) in 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced impairment loss on long-lived assets during 2021. Operating loss in fiscal year 2021 was RMB 93.2 million ( US$ 14.6 million ), compared with RMB 124.6 million ( US$ 19.1 million ) in 2020.

in fiscal year 2021 was ( ), compared with ( ) in 2020. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 3.0 million ( US$ 0.5 million ), or RMB 0.06 (US$ 0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of RMB 62.7 million ( US$ 9.6 million ), or RMB 1.41 (US$ 0.22) per basic and diluted share, in 2020. The income was mainly attributable to the gain on the disposal of the Company’s subsidiaries of RMB 12.2 million ( US$ 1.9 million ), the gain on the forgiven PPP loan of RMB 9.3 million ( US$ 1.5 million ), as well as a reversal of income tax payable of RMB 62.8 million ( US$ 9.7 million ) due to the expiration of its five-year claw-back period during 2021.

Impact of 2021 Implementing Rules for the Law for Promoting Private Education

On May 14, 2021, the People’s Republic of China’s State Council promulgated the 2021 Implementing Rules for the Law for Promoting Private Education (the “2021 Implementing Rules”), which became effective on September 1, 2021. The Implementing Rules prohibit foreign-invested enterprises established in China and social organizations whose actual controllers are foreign parties from controlling private schools that provide compulsory education by means of mergers, acquisitions, contractual arrangements, etc., and private schools providing compulsory education are prohibited from conducting transactions with their related parties.

To comply with the 2021 Implementing Rules, the Company planned to sell its business providing compulsory education services at its three K-12 schools to a third party on September 1, 2021. The Company has found a third party buyer and signed a definitive sales agreement, which is currently under registration process and expected to be completed within one year from December 31, 2021. As the transaction was not closed as of December 31, 2021, and such business did not meet the definition of a “component” under US GAAP to be presented as a discontinued operation, the Company recorded the assets and liabilities of the K-9 business as “Held for Sale” in accordance with ASC 360. The assets and liabilities of the K-9 business classified as held for sale were presented separately in the asset and liability sections, respectively, of the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2021.

The Company’s financial and operating results for the third quarter and fourth quarters of 2021, as well as the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 can also be found on its Form 6-K and 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.4434 as of September 30, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.7896 as of September 30, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.3726 as of December 30, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5250 as of December 31, 2020. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. Fluctuations in financial highlights are based on RMB amounts.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and the United States of America.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company’s expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services, and continued compliance with governmental regulations regarding education industry in the People’s Republic of China and any other jurisdiction in which the Company conducts its operations. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31, As of December 31, 2021 2020 US$ RMB RMB ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 24,699 157,399 118,821 Restricted cash 286 1,823 824 Short-term investments, available for sale 2,474 15,764 117,854 Short-term investments, held to maturity 314 2,000 45,000 Accounts receivable, net 4,018 25,602 20,972 Amounts due from related parties 487 3,103 3,024 Prepaid and other current assets, net 17,244 109,890 117,634 Assets classified as held for sale 20,827 132,724 – Total current assets 70,349 448,305 424,129 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 15,993 101,915 144,492 Land use rights, net – – 1,715 Intangible assets, net 4,705 29,986 54,808 Goodwill 3,438 21,907 25,710 Deferred tax assets, net 5 31 6,338 Operating lease right-of-use asset 34,586 220,404 247,608 Finance lease right-of-use asset 824 5,250 5,850 Other non-current assets 22,340 142,364 139,067 Total non-current assets 81,891 521,857 625,588 Total assets 152,240 970,162 1,049,717 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings * 1,585 10,103 10,000 Deferred revenue * 14,913 95,036 163,699 Accounts payable * 4,625 29,466 19,423 Accrued and other liabilities * 33,958 216,399 209,590 Income taxes payable, current * 18,256 116,341 184,638 Amounts due to related parties * 595 3,793 2,543 Operating lease liability, current * 7,677 48,923 53,702 Liabilities classified as held for sale * 13,050 83,161 – Total current liabilities 94,659 603,222 643,595 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowing – – 9,594 Other non-current liabilities * 15 96 292 Income taxes payable, non-current * 3,370 21,475 34,763 Operating lease liability, non-current * 31,178 198,687 220,319 Total non-current liabilities 34,563 220,258 264,968 Total liabilities 129,222 823,480 908,563 EQUITY Preferred shares (US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,

nil issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2021 and December 31, 2020) – – – Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and 66,666,667

shares authorized, 41,973,276 and 41,960,776

shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 125 795 794 Class C Ordinary shares (US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333

shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415

shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 14 90 90 Additional paid-in capital 556,438 3,545,955 3,545,073 Statutory reserve 602 3,837 4,210 Accumulated deficit (536,009) (3,415,771) (3,419,146) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,772 11,291 12,101 Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s equity 22,942 146,197 143,122 Non-controlling interests 76 485 (1,968) Total equity 23,018 146,682 141,154 Total liabilities and equity 152,240 970,162 1,049,717 * All of the VIE’s assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of

consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company’s general assets.

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the nine months ended September 30, For the three months ended September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 US$ RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB NET REVENUES Educational programs and

services 58,551 377,268 358,098 11,820 76,164 112,439 Intelligent programs and

services 117 752 352 – – 269 Total net revenues 58,668 378,020 358,450 11,820 76,164 112,708 COST OF REVENUES Educational programs and

services (39,177) (252,431) (277,683) (11,338) (73,056) (105,359) Intelligent programs and

services (343) (2,211) (2,340) (44) (281) (882) Total cost of revenues (39,520) (254,642) (280,023) (11,382) (73,337) (106,241) GROSS PROFIT 19,148 123,378 78,427 438 2,827 6,467 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing (5,983) (38,554) (37,861) (2,193) (14,132) (13,655) General and administrative (19,115) (123,165) (127,230) (5,868) (37,808) (42,987) Research and development (1,531) (9,864) (4,456) (661) (4,262) (1,758) Impairment loss (1,633) (10,525) (36,699) (1,633) (10,525) (36,699) Total operating expenses (28,262) (182,108) (206,246) (10,355) (66,727) (95,099) OPERATING LOSS (9,114) (58,730) (127,819) (9,917) (63,900) (88,632) OTHER INCOME

(EXPENSES) Interest income 948 6,108 7,150 326 2,100 3,015 Foreign exchange gain (loss),

net 32 206 31 – 3 (4) Other income (loss), net 257 1,655 840 440 2,835 (712) Gain from deregistration of

subsidiaries 206 1,325 3,967 – – 70 Gain on disposal of

subsidiaries 1,675 10,792 752 1,675 10,792 752 Gain on the bargain purchase – – 40,273 – – – Gain on forgiven PPP loan 1,444 9,305 – 1,444 9,305 – Gain on sale of investment

available for sale 341 2,196 2,477 151 975 1,421 Total other income 4,903 31,587 55,490 4,036 26,010 4,542 LOSS BEFORE INCOME

TAX AND NON-

CONTROLLING

INTEREST (4,211) (27,143) (72,329) (5,881) (37,890) (84,090) Income tax benefit (expense) 10,293 66,325 (2,399) 10,783 69,480 (776) NET INCOME (LOSS) 6,082 39,182 (74,728) 4,902 31,590 (84,866) Less: Net loss attributable to

non-controlling interest (127) (821) (1,040) (47) (302) (332) NET INCOME (LOSS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS 6,209 40,003 (73,688) 4,949 31,892 (84,534) NET INCOME (LOSS) 6,082 39,182 (74,728) 4,902 31,590 (84,866) OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME, NET

OF TAX Foreign currency translation

adjustments (42) (271) 10,731 23 146 2,403 Unrealized gains on short term

investments Unrealized holding gains

arising during period 217 1,397 1,518 50 322 578 Less: reclassification

adjustment for gains

included in net income 241 1,556 2,161 109 704 1,493 Other comprehensive (loss)

income (66) (430) 10,088 (36) (236) 1,488 TOTAL

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) 6,016 38,752 (64,640) 4,866 31,354 (83,378) Net income (loss) per share –

basic and diluted 0.13 0.86 (1.69) 0.11 0.68 (1.94) Weighted average shares used

in calculating basic and

diluted net income (loss)

per share 43,648,571 46,648,571 43,583,448 46,660,948 46,660,948 43,595,871

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the years ended December 31, For the three months ended December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 US$ RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB Audited Audited Audited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited NET REVENUES Educational programs and

services 77,202 491,979 525,727 18,001 114,711 167,629 Intelligent programs and

services 769 4,898 6,253 651 4,146 5,901 Total net revenues 77,971 496,877 531,980 18,652 118,857 173,530 COST OF REVENUES Educational programs and

services (52,786) (336,381) (379,571) (13,174) (83,950) (101,888) Intelligent programs and

services (499) (3,177) (7,919) (152) (966) (5,579) Total cost of revenues (53,285) (339,558) (387,490) (13,326) (84,916) (107,467) GROSS PROFIT 24,686 157,319 144,490 5,326 33,941 66,063 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing (8,704) (55,468) (52,355) (2,654) (16,914) (14,494) General and administrative (26,676) (169,994) (174,283) (7,348) (46,829) (47,053) Research and development (2,273) (14,487) (5,703) (725) (4,623) (1,247) Impairment loss (1,652) (10,525) (36,699) – – – Total operating expenses (39,305) (250,474) (269,040) (10,727) (68,366) (62,794) OPERATING (LOSS)

INCOME (14,619) (93,155) (124,550) (5,401) (34,425) 3,269 OTHER INCOME

(EXPENSES) Interest income 1,408 8,971 9,501 449 2,863 2,351 Foreign exchange gain, net 35 223 980 3 17 949 Other income (loss), net 260 1,657 (1,244) – 2 (2,084) Gain from derecognition of

liabilities – – 3,926 – – 3,926 Gain from deregistration of

subsidiaries 208 1,325 3,967 – – – Gain on disposal of

subsidiaries 1,908 12,158 752 214 1,366 – Gain on the bargain purchase – – 40,273 – – – Gain on forgiven PPP loan 1,460 9,305 – – – – Gain on sale of investment

available for sale 378 2,412 3,476 34 216 999 Total other income 5,657 36,051 61,631 700 4,464 6,141 LOSS BEFORE INCOME

TAX AND NON-

CONTROLLING

INTEREST (8,962) (57,104) (62,919) (4,701) (29,961) 9,410 Income tax benefit (expense) 9,275 59,108 (1,062) (1,133) (7,217) 1,337 NET INCOME (LOSS) 313 2,004 (63,981) (5,834) (37,178) 10,747 Less: Net loss attributable to

non-controlling interest (157) (998) (1,269) (28) (177) (229) NET INCOME (LOSS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS 470 3,002 (62,712) (5,806) (37,001) 10,976 NET INCOME (LOSS) 313 2,004 (63,981) (5,834) (37,178) 10,747 OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS), NET

OF TAX Foreign currency translation

adjustments (112) (711) 6,234 (69) (440) (4,497) Unrealized gains on short term

investments Unrealized holding gains

arising during period 237 1,513 2,458 18 116 940 Less: reclassification

adjustment for gains

included in net income 253 1,612 2,932 9 56 771 Other comprehensive (loss)

income (128) (810) 5,760 (60) (380) (4,328) TOTAL

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) 185 1,194 (58,221) (5,894) (37,558) 6,419 Net income (loss) per share –

basic and diluted 0.01 0.06 (1.41) (0.12) (0.79) 0.23 Weighted average shares used

in calculating basic and

diluted net income (loss)

per share 46,654,853 46,654,853 44,372,326 46,673,494 46,673,494 46,721,812

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s Equity Accumulated Class A Ordinary Class C Ordinary Additional other Non- shares shares paid-in Statutory Accumulated comprehensive controlling Total Shares Amount Shares Amount capital reserves deficit income interest Equity RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Balance as of January 1, 2021 41,923,276 794 4,708,415 90 3,545,073 4,210 (3,419,146) 12,101 (1,968) 141,154 Share-based compensation – – – – 219 – – – – 219 Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award 12,500 0 – – (0) – – – – – Foreign currency translation adjustment – – – – – – – 115 – 115 Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes – – – – – – – 38 – 38 Net loss – – – – – – (14,329) – (242) (14,571) Balance as of March 31, 2021 41,935,776 794 4,708,415 90 3,545,292 4,210 (3,433,475) 12,254 (2,210) 126,955 Share-based compensation – – – – 220 – – – – 220 Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award 12,500 0 – – (0) – – – – – Foreign currency translation adjustment – – – – – – – (532) – (532) Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes – – – – – – – 185 – 185 Net income/(loss) – – – – – – 22,440 – (277) 22,163 Balance as of June 30, 2021 41,948,276 794 4,708,415 90 3,545,512 4,210 (3,411,035) 11,907 (2,487) 148,991 Share-based compensation – – – – 224 – – – – 224 Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award 12,500 1 – – (1) – – – – – Foreign currency translation adjustment – – – – – – – 146 – 146 Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes – – – – – – – (382) – (382) Capital injection from minority

shareholders – – – – – – – – 100 100 Deregistration of subsidiaries – – – – – (373) 373 – 3,351 3,351 Net income/(loss) – – – – – – 31,892 – (302) 31,590 Balance as of September 30, 2021 41,960,776 795 4,708,415 90 3,545,735 3,837 (3,378,770) 11,671 662 184,020 Share-based compensation – – – – 220 – – – – 220 Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award 12,500 0 – – (0) – – – – – Foreign currency translation adjustment – – – – – – – (440) – (440) Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes – – – – – – – 60 – 60 Net loss – – – – – – (37,001) – (177) (37,178) Balance as of December 31, 2021 41,973,276 795 4,708,415 90 3,545,955 3,837 (3,415,771) 11,291 485 146,682 Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s Equity Accumulated Class A Ordinary Class C Ordinary Additional other Non- shares shares paid-in Statutory Accumulated comprehensive controlling Total Shares Amount Shares Amount capital reserves deficit income interest Equity RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Balance as of January 1, 2020 38,858,199 730 4,708,415 90 3,508,745 20,185 (3,371,815) 6,341 (680) 163,596 Share-based compensation – – – – 238 – – – – 238 Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award 12,500 0 – – (0) – – – – – Foreign currency translation adjustment – – – – – – – 433 – 433 Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes – – – – – – – 154 – 154 Impact on adoption of ASC 326 – – – – – – (594) – – (594) Net income/(loss) – – – – – – 6,039 – (412) 5,627 Balance as of March 31, 2020 38,870,699 730 4,708,415 90 3,508,983 20,185 (3,366,370) 6,928 (1,092) 169,454 Share-based compensation – – – – 242 – – – – 242 Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award 12,500 1 – – (1) – – – – – Foreign currency translation adjustment – – – – – – – 7,895 – 7,895 Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes – – – – – – – 118 – 118 Deregistration of subsidiaries – – – – – (15,473) 15,473 – – – Net income/(loss) – – – – – – 4,807 – (296) 4,511 Balance as of June 30, 2020 38,883,199 731 4,708,415 90 3,509,224 4,712 (3,346,090) 14,941 (1,388) 182,220 Share-based compensation – – – – 239 – – – – 239 Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award 12,501 0 – – (0) – – – – – Foreign currency translation adjustment – – – – – – – 2,403 – 2,403 Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes – – – – – – – (915) – (915) Deregistration of subsidiaries – – – – – – – – (16) (16) Disposal of subsidiaries – – – – (133) (502) 502 – – (133) Net loss – – – – – – (84,534) – (332) (84,866) Balance as of September 30, 2020 38,895,700 731 4,708,415 90 3,509,330 4,210 (3,430,122) 16,429 (1,736) 98,932 Share-based compensation – – – – 228 – – – – 228 Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award 12,500 0 – – (0) – – – – – Issuance of ordinary shares in a

registered direct offering 3,015,076 63 – – 35,515 – – – – 35,578 Foreign currency translation adjustment – – – – – – – (4,497) – (4,497) Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes – – – – – – – 169 – 169 Deregistration of subsidiaries – – – – – – – – (3) (3) Net income/(loss) – – – – – – 10,976 – (229) 10,747 Balance as of December 31, 2020 41,923,276 794 4,708,415 90 3,545,073 4,210 (3,419,146) 12,101 (1,968) 141,154

Discussion of Segment Operations (All amounts in thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, For the three months ended September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 US$ RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB NET REVENUES K-12 Schools 32,424 208,922 185,766 5,164 33,272 58,966 CP&CE Programs 26,244 169,098 172,684 6,656 42,892 53,742 Total net revenues 58,668 378,020 358,450 11,820 76,164 112,708 COST OF REVENUES K-12 Schools (20,692) (133,330) (119,972) (5,501) (35,444) (45,430) CP&CE Programs (18,828) (121,312) (160,051) (5,881) (37,893) (60,811) Total cost of revenues (39,520) (254,642) (280,023) (11,382) (73,337) (106,241) GROSS PROFIT K-12 Schools 11,732 75,592 65,794 (337) (2,172) 13,536 CP&CE Programs 7,416 47,786 12,633 775 4,999 (7,069) Total gross profit 19,148 123,378 78,427 438 2,827 6,467 For the years ended December 31, For the three months ended December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 US$ RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB NET REVENUES K-12 Schools 42,426 270,362 291,539 9,642 61,440 105,773 CP&CE Programs 35,545 226,515 240,441 9,010 57,417 67,757 Total net revenues 77,971 496,877 531,980 18,652 118,857 173,530 COST OF REVENUES K-12 Schools (27,067) (172,489) (188,628) (6,145) (39,159) (68,656) CP&CE Programs (26,218) (167,069) (198,862) (7,181) (45,757) (38,811) Total cost of revenues (53,285) (339,558) (387,490) (13,326) (84,916) (107,467) GROSS PROFIT K-12 Schools 15,359 97,873 102,911 3,497 22,281 37,117 CP&CE Programs 9,327 59,446 41,579 1,829 11,660 28,946 Total gross profit 24,686 157,319 144,490 5,326 33,941 66,063

