Ambow Education Obtains National Patent for AI Panorama Digital Teaching System

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced that it has been awarded a national patent for its self-developed AI Panorama Digital Teaching System (“Panorama System” or the “System”).

The Panorama System creates an immersive hybrid classroom model capable of integrating multiple cloud-based terminals with AI-enabled interaction. Empowered by real-time holographic imaging technology, the System provides a highly integrated, immersive and interactive learning environment where students can interact with instructors using 1:1 scale images. With its strong technological capacity to reshape online education and elevate teaching quality, the System has already been granted a series of patents in Taiwan and the U.S. In the wave of the Internet Plus era, the System is a pioneer in the revolution of online education.

Ambow is among the first group of Chinese enterprises engaging in independent research and development of intelligent education products. With strong talent and deep roots in innovation, Ambow’s R&D team has a proven record of delivering cutting-edge educational tools and services. In recent years, Ambow has focused on core technology patents surrounding its main businesses, such as those used in its Panorama System, its intelligent office application system and its intelligent manufacturing automation training system. In 2020, Ambow has already been approved and authorized in mainland China for 20 utility model patents and one design patent, and has 29 domestic invention patents under public announcement process. In addition, Ambow has submitted applications for four U.S. patents and four Taiwan patents, of which, to date, one utility model patent from Taiwan has been awarded. It is worth noting that Ambow was one of the first Chinese educational institutions to be awarded a US patent. In 2016, the United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded a patent to Ambow for its innovative Adaptive Computer-Assisted Learning System and Method platform for enhancing learning outcomes.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, “We will continuously deepen our research and development capabilities to deliver the highest quality educational services to businesses and consumers through intelligent systems utilizing AI technology. With our massive user base, we are ideally suited to promote, facilitate and bring about the adoption of advanced technology education models on a large scale.”

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

