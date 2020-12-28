Ambow Wins Approval to Establish Postdoctoral Research Workstation

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced it has received approval from the National Postdoctoral Management Committee under the Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security to establish a postdoctoral scientific research workstation (“workstation”) in order to carry out postdoctoral training and research in educational technology, artificial intelligence, computer science and the Internet of Things.

This approval affirms Ambow’s strong capabilities in scientific research and innovation as well as its deep roots in training and retaining technology talent. It is especially relevant at a time when China has emphasized the significance of such workstations as strategic means to drive advances in technology and spur economic development. These workstations will serve to attract high-quality talent, enhance technological innovation of enterprises and stimulate applications for new scientific and technological inventions.

Ambow is among the first Chinese companies engaging in the independent research and development of informational and intelligent education products. With a 20-year proven track record in the vocational education sector, Ambow’s achievements in scientific research have been remarkable, with nine of them passing evaluations from related national ministries. The Company has also secured more than 100 software copyright approvals and been granted 23 patents in mainland China and one patent in Taiwan. In 2016, Ambow was awarded a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its innovative Adaptive Computer-Assisted Learning System and Method platform, used to enhance learning outcomes. Additionally, Ambow is the only institution in the education sector that has received approval to set up the “Beijing sub-workstation for overseas academicians and experts.” These achievements, coupled with the Company’s considerable expertise and relentless focus on advanced technologies, have helped Ambow consolidate its strengths to position itself as a leader in the industry.

“With this significant recognition from national authorities, we plan to further enhance our capabilities in research and development as well as adopt AI-powered educational models,” said Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, “As we continue to leverage our extensive experience, valuable database and cutting-edge smart technologies, we believe we are well equipped to provide best-in-class educational products and services to a growing user base.”

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

