Amendments sought for NEDA measure

THE National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) is pushing for several amendments to the NEDA bill such as the addition of more groups and strengthening its regional offices.

“We are proposing to reorganize the NEDA Secretariat by adding three more groups. We want to have a Strategy and Results Group which is basically our future thinking group,” said Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua during the Senate Committee on Finance hearing on NEDA's 2022 proposed budget.

He said that under the Strategy and Results group, there will be an innovation staff as mandated by the Innovation Law and strategic foresight staff who will be in charge of the cutting edge and future thinking.

Chua said NEDA is also pushing for the establishment of a permanent and independent Monitoring and Evaluation Group.

“Presently these functions are spread out in the NEDA. I think it is best practice to have them separate to be more objective,” he said.

In the monitoring and evaluation group, NEDA is proposing the creation of evaluation staff to independently evaluate key programs.

According to Chua, they are also pushing for the addition of a Legislative, Legal and Institutions Group.

“Since we are commenting on almost all bills in Congress, reviewing big contracts from infrastructure, PPPs (public-private sector partnerships), and joint ventures, we propose the creation of a Legislative, Legal and Institutions Group. There will be seven usecs (undersecretaries) in our proposal and this will bring us from one of the lowest to the average because there are on average seven usecs in an agency,” he said.

Aside from these, Chua said they are also looking at strengthening the NEDA regional offices (NROs) by hiring lawyers and creating a Regional Council Unit, and creation of some positions for procurement, and information and communications technology.

“All of these we will propose as amendments to the NEDA bill,” he said.