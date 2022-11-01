American Express Elevates the Platinum Card® in Singapore with New Benefits as Card Members’ Lifestyles ChangeAmex.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 November 2022 – American Express will refresh the Platinum Card® with an expanded suite of premium benefits across entertainment, dining, retail and travel. With the new benefits, the total Platinum Card privileges will be valued at over S$7,400 – with no change to annual fee.

“Our customers’ lives have evolved as the pandemic has changed their lifestyles and priorities. For many of them, meaningful experiences and unforgettable adventures are not just found abroad anymore, but also here in Singapore. Our diversified benefits reflect their many new desires to travel, stay home, wine and dine and create those unique experiences,” said Mr. Marlin Brown, the newly appointed American Express Singapore Country Manager.

New benefits worth up to S$1,200 in statement credits each year, starting in early 2023

Card Members can enroll via the Amex mobile app or website to enjoy these new credits from early 2023[1]:

S$400 in Dining Credits comprising S$200 for use at participating local restaurants, and S$200 at participating restaurants overseas.

comprising S$200 for use at participating local restaurants, and S$200 at participating restaurants overseas. S$400 in Lifestyle Credits with a minimum spending at participating lifestyle retail partners.

with a minimum spending at participating lifestyle retail partners. S$204 in Entertainment Credits per year for monthly news or music streaming services.

per year for monthly news or music streaming services. S$200 in Airline Credits for ticket purchases with a minimum spending at Singapore Airlines.

With the introduction of these new credits, the existing S$800 in travel credits (comprising S$400 in air travel credits and S$400 in lodging credits, for bookings made through the Platinum Concierge) will be discontinued on 31 January 2023.

Card Members can continue to enjoy all other existing benefits, services and rewards that come with the Platinum Card, including:

5 Membership Rewards ® points for every S$1.60 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot ticket purchases.

points for every S$1.60 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot ticket purchases. Exclusive priority access to concerts and experiential dining such as the Chef Residences, and access to Tower Club.

to concerts and experiential dining such as the Chef Residences, and access to Tower Club. Global Lounge Collection: With access to more than 1,400 airport lounges in 650 cities, including American Express’ own Centurion Lounges and Priority Pass lounges, the Global Lounge Collection provides access to the most airport lounges among all Singapore-issued card.

Fine Hotels + Resorts benefits: Platinum Members receive perks worth up to S$800 including complimentary daily breakfast for two, early check-ins, late check-out when they book at over 1,300 Fine Hotels and Resorts properties via the American Express Travel Online website or the Platinum Concierge.

Elite status at retail and hotel loyalty programmes: Card Members can also gain elite status with complimentary membership upgrades from partner retail and hotel loyalty programmes, with no minimum stay required, such as Marriott Bonvoy™ Gold Elite Status, Hilton Honors Gold Status and Radisson Rewards Premium Status.

