American Football Share Video For Their Cover Of Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’

American Football’s latest single, ‘Rare Symmetry’, comes with a cover of Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’. The double A-side is American Football’s first release since 2019’s LP3.

David M. Helman directed the ‘Fade Into You’ music video; Helman’s previous clients include Vince Staples, Michael Kiwanuka and James Vincent McMorrow. Watch Helman’s ‘Fade Into You’ clip below.

American Football’s take on the Mazzy Star classic features guest vocals from LA singer-songwriter Miya Folick. Pre-orders are open for the ‘Rare Symmetry’ / ‘Fade Into You’ 10″ vinyl. The records will begin shipping in June 2022.

Led by singer Mike Kinsella (aka Owen), American Football released their debut self-titled album in 1999. 17 years passed before their next self-titled effort – now known as LP2 – came out. Just three years elapsed between LP2 and LP3, the latter of which was praised by Pitchfork for taking “bleary, bold steps toward a new dawn.”

In the years since their reunion, Kinsella and his band mates – Nate Kinsella, Steve Holmes and former drummer, Steve Lamos – have collaborated with Paramore’s Hayley Williams, San Holo and boyband, and conducted several world tours, including a visit to Australia in 2015.

‘Fade Into You’ was the lead single from Mazzy Star’s second album, So Tonight That I Might See (1993). It was the Californian band’s most commercially successful release by a distance, cracking the top 50 in the US and the UK. One half of Mazzy Star, guitarist and producer Dave Roback, passed away in February 2020 at the age of 61.

[embedded content]