“American group LANY arrives in Cebu”

LANY is set to headline a music festival in Cebu called Plus63 Music & Arts Festival tonight.

Three-piece American indie pop group LANY, which is set to mark their first-ever headline show in Cebu, has arrived at the Queen City of the South on Saturday, February 1.

Several fans waited for the arrival of the popular group at the Mactan International Airport in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

See some of the fan videos taken during their arrival below:

THE BOYS ALREADY ARRIVED THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH!! HAVE A GOOD REST AND LET’S PARTY ALL NIGHT TOMORROW LOVE YOUUU @thisisLANY @pauljasonklein @jakecgoss @_lespriest pic.twitter.com/QLiK70mXQl — Z I A (@ZIAisVIP_) February 1, 2020

Huy huhu they’re here LANY pic.twitter.com/Ls8AlQeyft — Pach (@iimiketan) February 1, 2020

Other acts that will perform at the said music festival are some of Cebu’s finest homegrown acts including Three Legged Men, Mandaue Nights, and Sepia Times.

Plus63 Music & Arts Festival is happening tonight at SM Seaside City Cebu.

LANY, which came to the Philippines in 2019, staged three sold-out shows at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Some of LANY’s hits include “ILYSB,” “Super Far,” and “Malibu Nights,” among others.