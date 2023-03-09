American Hardcore Band CANDY Announce Debut Australian Tour

American hardcore band CANDY have announced they will make their long-awaited Australian debut this year, with a tour on the cards for May.
The Richmond band will play shows in Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, joined by New York band Ekulu as well as The Others from Perth. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.
CANDY – ‘Human Condition Above Human Opinion’
This is CANDY’s second attempt at touring Australia. The band were poised to hit our shores back in 2020, but the run was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the band have released a new album – last year’s Heaven Is Here, the follow-up to their 2018 debut Good to Feel. The band’s new album was released via revered metal label Relapse Records, and was co-produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Creeping Death) and Candy guitarist Michael Quick.
Ekulu, meanwhile, released their debut album Unscrew My Head back in 2021. The Others have not released a studio album since 2013’s Red Eyes. However, they released their four-track Dive Into My World EP last year via Last Ride Records, who are co-presenting the upcoming tour alongside Broken Hive Records.
Candy 2023 Australian Tour
with Ekulu and The Others
Tickets on sale now
- Friday, 5th May – Lynott’s Lounge, Perth
- Tickets: Oztix
- Saturday, 6th May – Stay Gold, Melbourne
- Tickets: Eventbrite
- Sunday, 7th May – Enigma, Adelaide
- Tickets: Moshtix
- Wednesday, 10th May – The Basement, Canberra
- Tickets: Oztix
- Thursday, 11th May – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle
- Tickets: Oztix
- Friday, 12th May – The Great Club, Sydney
- Tickets: Oztix
- Saturday, 13th May – Bad Luck, Brisbane
- Tickets: Oztix
- Sunday, 14th May – Vinnie’s Dive, Gold Coast
- Tickets: Oztix
