American Producer Kelela Returns With New Single ‘Washed Away’

Visionary American dance producer Kelela has returned to bless our ears with a brand new single, an ethereal new piece of R&B dubbed ‘Washed Away’.

Produced by Yo van Lenz, her comeback song falls on the softer side of dance music, tackling Kelela’s beliefs around autonomy, personal belonging and self-renewal as a form of healing.

WATCH: Kelela – Washed Away

[embedded content]

“I love a banger, but for the first point of contact out of my hiatus, it felt more honest to lead with an ambient heart-check,” Kelela explains in a press statement.

The song is accompanied by a visual directed by Yasser Abubeker, which was filmed on location in the middle of the Danakil Depression in the northern section of Ethiopia’s Afar region.

“I specifically want to speak to marginalized Black folk and highlight the work we do to find renewal in a world that’s built to make us feel inadequate,” the artist explains. “This song is the soundtrack to the relief we find after going inward.”

You can watch the clip above.

Kelela released her debut album, Take Me Apart, in 2017, which triggered her rise to mainstream success. She’s had multiple visits to Australia over the years, including appearances at Sugar Mountain, Meredith Music Festival and a tour supporting The XX in 2018.

