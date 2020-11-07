“American singer Austin Mahone praises Jane de Leon’s drumming skills “

See Austin Mahone and Jane de Leon’s interaction on Instagram.

Filipina actress Jane de Leon got the attention of American singer Austin Mahone in her recent Instagram post where she could be seen playing the drums.

“It’s been a while since I last tried doing this. Nakakamiss din talaga. 😭❤️#HighSchoolHobby #Drumbeating,” she wrote in the caption.

Austin, who popularized the songs “Mmm Yeah” and “Say Somethin”, reacted to her post, saying, “Wow so talented!! 🤩,” to which Jane replied, “Thanks! still learning tho… 😅.”

Jane, who starred in the 2018 series “ Halik “, last appeared in a drama through an episode of “Maalaala Mo Kaya” this year. She was supposed to star as the iconic Darna but the movie was postponed due to the effects brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Jane De Leon nagsalita na tungkol sa postponement ng pelikulang ‘Darna’

“The rights to ‘Darna’ remain with ABS-CBN as it decides to postpone the film production indefinitely after careful deliberation on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on movie production and cinemas,” a statement from ABS-CBN read.