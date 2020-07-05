“American singer Kanye West announces US Presidential bid”

Kanye West has earned the support of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

American singer Kanye West set the online world abuzz after announcing his US Presidential bid on Sunday, July 5.

He wrote in a tweet: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Kanye is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, who is also vying for the Presidency in the November 3rd elections.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who also happens to be the founder and CEO of SpaceX, endorsed Kanye. Responding to Kanye’s tweet, he wrote: “You have my full support!”

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Dubbed as one of the acclaimed artists of his generation, Kanye is the husband of model and socialite Kim Kardashian.

As of writing, it is not yet clear whether or not the American rapper and singer has already filed his papers as an independent candidate.

Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are among the candidates leading the polls.