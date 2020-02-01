American tourist leaves hospital after 14 days

TACLOBAN CITY, Leyte, Philippines — The American tourist who was confined over suspicions that he had the Wuhan coronavirus was discharged from hospital on Saturday after the lapse of the 14-day incubation period without exhibiting any symptom of the virus.

The 36-year-old American, a professor in Wuhan City, China, arrived in Tacloban City on Jan. 16 to visit his girlfriend and her family but he was brought to a government hospital the next day when he developed a fever and was coughing.

—Joey Gabieta

