“Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Marcelito Pomoy reveals he built four homes for those in need”

Marcelito Pomoy revealed he just finished the construction for the fourth house from his Build-A-House Project.

Marcelito Pomoy, whose effort to build a home for an old lady in Quezon Province was lauded by netizens, revealed in a Magandang Buhay episode that the third home he is about to hand over has just finished construction.

[embedded content]

Marcelito, who previously said that coming from a broken family inspired him to help others, shared anew that his experiences growing up with almost no means to survive pushed him to build homes for those in need.

“Kasi na-realize ko, noong bata ako wala rin akong saktong tirahan. Kumbaga isa rin akong palaboy. Kung saan-saan ako nakatira. Kaya kapag naaalala ko ang nakaraan, hindi ko maipaliwanag,” he said.

He added: “Kailangan kong tumulong sa tao para maiparamdam ko man lang kung ano ang narating ko ngayon ay maibalik ko sa kanila.”

Revealing that he is onto his fourth one, he said: “‘Yung bahay ni nanay kasi ‘yan ang una. Pero ngayon may ginawa kami halos pangatlo na, may pang-apat pa na ginawa namin.”

When asked for the reason behind his decision to build homes, he said: “Kailangan kong tumulong sa tao.”

Marcelito Pomoy’s Build-A-House Project started in May.