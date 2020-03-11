“Amid COVID-19 threat, Bianca Manalo reminds Pinoys: ‘Do not hoard’”

Bianca Manalo took to social media to urge her followers to refrain from panic-buying of sanitation supplies and other consumer goods amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

Several shoppers on Monday flocked to local supermarkets to buy in bulk food and sanitary supplies after reports of a possible Metro Manila lockdown as the number of cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines jumped to 33.

“PLEASE PLEASE do not hoard,” said the beauty-queen actress in her latest Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday, March 10.

“Pity our fellow Filipinos who live on their daily wages, who can only afford to buy what they need when they receive their daily or weekly salaries. When they go to buy their needs, the selves will be empty,” she continued.

“I hate to say it but it’s the upper class that will cause the shortage, and could cause price increases. Pantries will be full in the exclusive villages, while the poorer man will have little choices,” she added.

Department of Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez earlier discouraged the public from stockpiling alcohol, face masks, canned goods, and other consumer goods, saying this was “unnecessary” despite the rise in cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“Ang dami pang laman ng mga grocery. Hindi kailangan mag-stockpile,” said Lopez.

“Monitored natin ang prices lalo na ang basic necessities… ‘Wag magpanic at huwag ubusin ‘yung laman ng grocery. Hindi kailangan,” he added.

Currently, the Philippines is placed under a state of public health emergency as more individuals, mostly in Metro Manila, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.