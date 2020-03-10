Amid COVID-19 Tukatech offers help to all CAD users the ability to work from home

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In light of COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus, many apparel companies around the globe have or plan to shut down their operations, asking employees to work from home where possible. Fashion businesses in China, Italy, and other parts of the world are reporting more closures of factories and offices to safeguard their employees. In response to these decisions, Tukatech is offering any current CAD customers still using a dongle license key the opportunity to switch to a cloud license at no charge.

A cloud license grants access to Tukatech software using a login id and password, rather than a physical dongle key. It works on PCs as well as laptops, so a person is not required to stay at a dedicated workstation; they can work from anywhere with very little broadband connection. Fashion businesses considering whether to have employees stay home as a precautionary measure will not need to worry about losing productivity. With a cloud license they can continue their work from anywhere.

“As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” says Ram Sareen, Founder and CEO of Tukatech. “We want to help our industry partners stay afloat through this unsure time and give our customers the luxury to continue running business remotely.”

TUKAcad, TUKAdesign, TUKAmark, SMARTmark and TUKA3D users can contact [email protected] to arrange the transfer to a cloud license at no charge. Users of other CAD systems who wish to switch to a cloud based license can also email [email protected].

About Tukatech – Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective to have pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. On their silver anniversary, Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry’s leading provider of fashion software and machinery for product development, cloud collaboration, and garment manufacturing.

