“Amid lockdown, ABS-CBN introduces new digital entertainment shows”

ABS-CBN’s newest digital shows are finally here.

Nothing’s going to stop ABS-CBN from offering Filipinos the best entertainment content as the country’s leading broadcast network has decided to launch new digital shows produced straight from the stars’ homes.

Despite the production of regular TV shows halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ABS-CBN came up with an idea to pursue new forms of storytelling over the two-month lockdown as the media giant continues to adapt to “the new normal.”

Some of the shows Kapamilya fans can expect in the coming weeks include Ivana Alawi’s Paligayahin Niyo Ako, Pokwang’s Harapan Kay Mamang, Ruffa Gutierrez’s Love Thy Chika, Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles’ Promdibate, Dimples Romana and Beauty Gonzalez’s KG Online, and Jodi Sta. Maria’s Doc Knows Best.

Dubbed OKS or Online Kapamilya Show, the new slate of digital shows will be streamed via OKS.abs-cbn.com.

ABS-CBN has been consistently producing a variety of entertainment content over the two-month lockdown period mostly on iWant and ABS-CBN Entertainment shows like The Gold Squad, Kapamilya Chat, and Hotspot — mostly produced via video conferencing app Zoom.