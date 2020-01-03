“Amid rumored breakup, Nadine Lustre posts about James Reid”

Nadine Lustre shows her support for another milestone in James Reid’s career.

While Nadine Lustre has yet to comment about her rumored breakup with James Reid, it seems all is well between her and the latter.

On her Instagram stories, the 26-year-old Kapamilya star shared a photo promoting the appearance of James Reid at the Overpass Music Festival in Orange County, California.

Reports about James Reid and Nadine Lustre calling it quits first started making rounds online on New Year’s Day.

As of writing, James Reid also has yet to speak up about their rumored breakup.

Meanwhile, Nadine Lustre also showed her support for Filipino rapper and fellow Careless Music Manila artist, Curtismith, in a post shared via Instagram stories.

Apart from the two Filipino acts, other artists who will perform at Overpass Music Festival include Thai artist Phum Viphurit, Malaysian singer Yuna, and South Korean WINNER member Min-ho, among others.

Overpass Music Festival is happening on March 7, 2020.