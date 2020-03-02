Amihan to bring cloudy skies, light rains over extreme Northern Luzon

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or amihan will bring cloudy skies with light rains over extreme Northern Luzon, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

That weather condition will be observed particularly in Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will persist over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, as well as Visayas due to the easterlies.

The easterlies will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in Mindanao.

Residents in Mindanao were cautioned against r possible flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms expected in the region.

