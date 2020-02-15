Amihan to bring cloudy skies over Metro Manila, rest of Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with a chance of rain, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the weather condition in the affected areas is due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan.”

Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain caused by localized thunderstorms.

Residents living in these areas are advised to prepare for possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

No weather disturbance however, is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility, Pagasa said.

